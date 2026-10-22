Barefoot Sandal Names Senior Care Advocate Lance A. Slatton As Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - GetNews)BareFoot Sandal, an orthotic sandal brand, has named Lance A. Slatton, founder and host of the senior care media platform All Home Care Matters, as an official brand ambassador. In the role, Slatton will introduce the company's footwear to older adults and family caregivers through educational conversations, digital content, and awareness initiatives, according to the company.

"I'm genuinely excited to partner with BareFoot Sandal because their approach reflects something I have believed throughout my years in senior care: the smallest details of everyday life can make an extraordinary difference in someone's independence and quality of life," said Slatton.

(Lance A. Slatton, author of Caregiving in America, Founder and Host of All Home Care Matters, and President and Owner of AlzAuthors)

About the Product

BareFoot Sandal was developed by Dr. Stephen Steller, a chiropractor with more than 25 years of experience, after his own persistent foot pain led him to rethink conventional footwear. The company describes the sandal as a patented orthotic design with three arches that support the midfoot while leaving the toes and heel in direct contact with the ground. It uses a slip-resistant thermoplastic rubber sole intended for wet and dry surfaces.

"BareFoot Sandal was created to help people move with greater stability, confidence, and freedom," said Steller. "Partnering with Lance and All Home Care Matters is a natural fit because we share the goal of making everyday life safer and more manageable for caregivers and the people they support."

Falls and Everyday Mobility

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in four adults ages 65 and older falls each year, and falls are the leading cause of injury-related death in that age group. BareFoot Sandal and Slatton said footwear is one everyday consideration for families supporting older relatives, though no footwear product can eliminate the risk of falling. People with foot conditions, balance concerns, or a history of falls should consult a healthcare professional about appropriate footwear.

"One of the most important lessons caregiving has taught me is that independence is deeply personal," Slatton said. "For an older adult, something as simple as feeling comfortable and secure while moving around the home can have a tremendous impact on their confidence."

About BareFoot Sandal

BareFoot Sandal is a footwear brand founded by Dr. Stephen Steller. Its sandal combines a three-arch orthotic design, a heel-free construction, and a slip-resistant sole. For more information, visit barefootsandal.

About Lance A. Slatton

Lance A. Slatton, known as "The Senior Care Influencer," is the founder and host of All Home Care Matters, a senior care media and advocacy platform. He is also president of AlzAuthors, co-founder and senior case manager of Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, Michigan, and the author of The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregiver's Guide and Caregiving in America. More information is available at lanceaslatton.