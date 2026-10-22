PDS Technology Launches Dual-Display Rugged Vehicle-Mounted Computer For Precision Agriculture And RTK GNSS Navigation

PDS Technology, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of rugged Vehicle Computer s, has introduced what it believes to be a first-of-its-kind 12-inch dual-display vehicle-mounted computer,the PDS T12, for Precision Agriculture and RTK GNSS navigation.

Unlike conventional single-screen vehicle terminals, the new architecture allows two 12-inch displays to show different content at the same time, while both displays support independent touch operation.

The solution is designed to give agricultural machinery manufacturers greater flexibility in cabin design and make it easier to integrate navigation, machine information, camera views, and other operating functions into a single operator environment.

Solving a Growing Challenge in Large Agricultural Machinery

As agricultural machinery becomes larger and more intelligent, the traditional single-display setup is increasingly limited.

Operators may need to monitor GNSS guidance, machine operating data, implement information, and camera views simultaneously. Switching between different interfaces on one screen can make information management less efficient and limit the available display area.

PDS's dual-screen architecture addresses this challenge by separating key information across two displays.

For example, the primary display can serve as an RTK GNSS terminal for precision agriculture and tractor auto-steering, while the secondary display can independently show 360° surround-view imagery, machine operating data, implement information, or other application interfaces.

The two screens can be installed at different positions within the cabin, connected by a coaxial cable up to 3 meters long. Because computing, memory, and thermal management are centralized in the single main unit, PDS estimates - based on internal testing - that the architecture can reduce hardware procurement costs by more than 30% compared with purchasing two independent onboard terminals.

The current demonstration configuration uses two 12-inch displays, while the secondary display can be customized from 8 to 15 inches for different cabin layouts and OEM requirements.

Designed for the Future of Smart Farming

The new solution is aimed at the next generation of large agricultural machinery, where larger cabins, more digital functions, and higher information density are becoming increasingly important.

By combining a rugged vehicle computer with an independently controlled secondary display, manufacturers can create a more flexible human-machine interface without adding a complete second computing platform.

PDS believes this approach can provide a practical foundation for future smart farming equipment, including tractors, agricultural machinery, and other precision farming vehicles.

With the T12 dual-display architecture, OEMs can put guidance, machine data, and camera views side by side - without the cost and complexity of a second computing platform.

T12 Dual-Display Architecture: Key Specifications



Main unit: PDS T12 12-inch rugged vehicle computer with built-in RTK GNSS positioning

Secondary display: customizable from 8 to 15 inches, with independent touch operation

Display link: 3-meter coaxial cable with a 4-pin FAKRA interface, using FPD-Link III technology

Vehicle interfaces: CAN / CAN FD interfaces with SocketCAN support and experience integrating J1939 and ISOBUS-VT applications Ruggedness: ISO 7637-2 automotive power supply compliance and IP66 protection

PDS Technology: Experience Behind the Innovation

The new dual-screen solution builds on PDS Technology's experience in vehicle computing and RTK GNSS.

PDS has delivered more than 100,000 vehicle-mounted computers with built-in RTK positioning to agricultural machinery customers worldwide, providing practical experience in large-scale deployment of RTK GNSS vehicle computers and agricultural vehicle terminals.

The company's core R&D engineers have more than 15 years of industry experience, including over 10 years focused on RTK GNSS technology.

PDS products support CAN / CAN FD and SocketCAN, with experience integrating J1939 and ISOBUS-VT applications.

The company also has experience with automotive power requirements, ruggedized hardware, RTK GNSS positioning, and wireless communication technologies including 4G/5G, C-V2X, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and radio modules.

With experience in Android GMS and EDLA device mass production, PDS can also support customers requiring customized Android vehicle computing solutions.

As a vehicle-mounted computer manufacturer and RTK GNSS terminal manufacturer, PDS provides OEM and ODM services for customers developing specialized vehicle-mounted terminals and intelligent agricultural equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How does the dual-display architecture lower procurement costs for OEM equipment builders?

A: By centralizing computing performance, memory, and thermal dissipation into a single main unit, the secondary display operates without duplicate internal processors or memory modules. According to PDS internal estimates, this design reduces overall hardware procurement costs by more than 30% compared with purchasing two independent onboard computing terminals.

Q: Does the 3-meter coaxial connection cause video latency or touch input lag on the secondary display?

A: No. The coaxial connection provides high-bandwidth, interference-resistant transmission for video and touch signals. In PDS internal testing, video and touch responses remained synchronized without noticeable latency under the tested configurations.

Q: Are custom screen sizes available for the secondary display?

A: Yes. PDS offers customizable secondary display panels ranging from 8 inches to 15 inches, allowing equipment manufacturers to choose dimensions that fit their specific cabin space. The customized secondary display is connected to the PDS T12 vehicle-mounted computer via a coaxial cable with a 4-pin FAKRA interface, using FPD-Link III technology to transmit video and touch signals.

About Us

PDS Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in rugged vehicle computing, RTK GNSS positioning, and intelligent vehicle terminal solutions.

Its product portfolio includes rugged vehicle computers and vehicle-mounted terminals in 7-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch formats, serving applications in precision agriculture, construction equipment, mining, fleet management, and public transportation.

PDS provides OEM rugged vehicle computer and ODM solutions for global customers seeking reliable vehicle computing platforms for demanding operating environments.