MENAFN - GetNews)Miami watch dealer The Timeless Collector shares a market update for the 2026 holiday season, covering secondary-market demand, uneven new-watch shipments and discontinued Rolex references watch dealer The Timeless Collector shares a market update for the 2026 holiday season, covering secondary-market demand, uneven new-watch shipments and discontinued Rolex references.

Miami, Florida - October 21, 2026 - The Timeless Collector, a luxury watch dealer based in Miami, today shared a market update for watch buyers heading into the 2026 holiday season. Three developments are shaping what is available: strong demand in the secondary market ahead of the holidays, uneven shipments of new Swiss watches into the United States, and the end of production for specific references.

Secondary-market demand grew sharply in the first half of 2026. EveryWatch, which compiles sales data from dealers and auction houses, reported that sold value rose well above the prior year, with the United States and Canada posting the fastest regional growth. Rolex remained the largest brand in that report by secondary-market sales value.

New-watch supply has been harder to predict. Reuters reported in June that Swiss watch exports to the United States fell sharply in April from a year earlier, after brands rushed shipments ahead of tariffs in 2025. A Vontobel analyst quoted by Reuters said tariff and inventory effects were likely to keep that pattern going through the year.

Discontinued references add a third factor. At Watches & Wonders in April, Rolex confirmed the end of production for the steel GMT-Master II“Pepsi.” Chrono24 reported that active listings for the reference fell after the announcement while buyer demand climbed well above its 2025 level.

“Holiday buying adds demand to a market where some references are already harder to find,” said Jimmy Kourani, owner of The Timeless Collector.“During this season, we are focusing on holding in stock the references customers ask for most, with the goal to deliver watches quickly after an order is placed. The supply crunch during the holiday season often happens on models where the production numbers are limited”

The company currently carries a large inventory of Rolex and other brands, with a focus on demanded lines including the Submariner, Cosmograph Daytona, GMT-Master II, Datejust along with Tudor Black Bay and Pelagos models. Their inventory rotates on a consistent basis, so the exact availability is confirmed at the time of inquiry. Orders placed on the company's website ship by priority insured shipping.

The buying window runs from early November through New Year's, with Christmas and other holidays in between. The Timeless Collector sells through its website, so current inventory can be browsed and ordered for any of those dates.

The Timeless Collector LLC is an independent dealer and is not an authorized dealer for, or affiliated with, Rolex, Tudor, Cartier or Omega.

About The Timeless Collector

The Timeless Collector is an independent watch dealer based in the Seybold Jewelry Building in Downtown Miami. Founded in New York in 2020, the company sells unworn and pre-owned Rolex, Omega, Tudor and other brands online, buys watches and takes trade-ins toward a purchase. Their mission is to put their customer first by providing exceptional customer service and communication, so that each transaction can be done with complete peace of mind.