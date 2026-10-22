Epoxy Decorative Rock Flakes Gain Attention In Modern Flooring And Surface Design

MENAFN - GetNews) Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China - October 21, 2026

Floor stone flakes, also known as epoxy decorative rock flakes, are premium layered mineral slices specially developed for resin flooring projects. Produced by crushing, sorting, high-temperature dyeing and curing natural mica and silicate ore, these thin flakes feature stable layered structure, rich color varieties and adjustable particle sizes. Our factory supplies various specifications of floor stone flakes with consistent color, low impurity and strong bonding performance, widely exported to coating contractors and flooring material distributors worldwide.

!The outstanding advantage of floor stone flakes lies in its decorative and functional integration. Different from ordinary plastic chips, mineral rock flakes have unique three-dimensional luster. When scattered into wet epoxy or polyaspartic base coating, they form natural stone texture similar to granite and terrazzo. The flakes can effectively cover tiny cracks, pores and surface defects of concrete substrate. After sealed with transparent topcoat, the finished floor gains improved scratch resistance, impact resistance and anti-slip property, suitable for heavy foot traffic and light vehicle rolling.

Chemical Stability

These mineral flakes own stable chemical properties, resisting acid, alkali, oil and ultraviolet radiation. They will not fade, pulverize or deform under long-term indoor and outdoor use.

Eco-Friendly Standard

The product is eco-friendly and non-toxic, meeting REACH and RoHS environmental standards. A full range of colors and mixed color blends are available, and flake thickness and grain size can be customized.

Wide Range of Applications

Floor stone flakes are widely used in garage floors, shopping malls, exhibition halls, showrooms, workshops, offices and hospital corridors. The flake flooring surface is seamless, easy to clean and maintain, saving long-term maintenance cost.

With stable production capacity, strict batch inspection and fast bulk delivery, our floor stone flakes have become the preferred decorative aggregate for high-end epoxy flooring systems. Combining beautiful visual effect and reliable durability, floor stone flakes create stylish and long-lasting decorative floors for global construction and renovation projects.

About US

Shijiazhuang Huabang Imp.&Exp. Trade Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shijiazhuang Huabang mineral products Co., Ltd. Who is a mineral enterprise professional in integrating mining, production, processing and sales. We located in Lingshou County, Hebei Province. It is famous for its rich minerals. Also benefits its convenient transportation location: 50 kilometers away from Shijiazhuang(capital of Hebei Province), 200 kilometers away from Tianjin port.