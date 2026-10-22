KANGO Highlights Tactical Softshell Jackets For Field Training And Outdoor Operations
|Purchase factor
|Tactical softshell
|Hardshell
|Traditional field jacket
|Core priority
|Mobility and practical storage
|Wet-weather coverage
|General field utility and layering
|Typical hand feel
|Often flexible
|Varies by membrane and construction
|Depends on woven fabric and lining
|Pocket layout
|Chest, arm and hand utility options
|Weather-protected essentials
|Cargo and utility pockets
|Suggested scenarios
|Field training and variable activity
|Prolonged heavy rain
|Work, outdoor utility and casual layering
Buyers can also explore KANGO's separate MA1-style softshell jacket and multicam tactical softshell model. These are different listed products, each with its own details-not automatically alternative colors of the khaki style discussed here.
6. OEM/ODM and Wholesale Buying Checklist
For B2B importers, outdoor brands and tactical equipment distributors, an attractive jacket design is only the first step. A strong sampling process should confirm the following before wholesale approval:
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Fabric and performance - Composition, weight, stretch, lining and any independently verified wind/water performance.
Construction quality - Zipper operation, pocket reinforcements, seams, hood adjusters and repeated cuff fastening.
Fit with equipment - Size grading and mobility while wearing backpacks, chest rigs or training belts.
Customization scope - Feasible logo, label, color, patch and packaging options; approve a physical sample.
Production terms - MOQ, sample cost, lead time, inspection plan and shipping arrangements.
For private-label programs, KANGO offers a wider range of tactical outerwear and outdoor equipment. Learn more about KANGO or contact the KANGO team to discuss your jacket specifications, samples and OEM/ODM requirements.
About us
Nanjing kango outdoor products Co., Ltd. is a professional company over 20 years to provide domestic and foreign special military police articles and also all kinds of products for outdoor activities. We are a united, optimistic, positive and vibrant team located in Nanjing, China. As one of the quartermaster enterprises, our company sets product research and development, manufacture, marketing and service integration. And we have the right to export and import.
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