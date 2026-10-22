Tianjin Jieya Secures Bulk Premium Raw Material Stockpile To Stabilize Hygiene Product Supply

In response to persistent price volatility across the global raw material market, Tianjin Jieya has recently completed a large-scale procurement of core raw materials for hygiene product manufacturing, including non-woven fabrics, super absorbent polymers (SAP), and specialized adhesives. The strategic inventory expansion aims to maintain stable production and uninterrupted product supply for global clients amid fluctuating market conditions stocked raw materials are sourced from world-renowned, safety-certified international brands, covering WANHUA, SUMITOMO, HENKEL, LG CHEM, and TAI SAP. These industry-leading suppliers are globally recognized for their strict quality control, stable material performance, and high safety standards, laying a solid foundation for the premium quality of finished hygiene products. Wanhua Chemical delivers high-performance SAP materials with excellent absorption capacity and dryness for hygiene applications, while Sumitomo and LG Chem provide standardized, high-polymer raw materials optimized for disposable hygiene products. Henkel's specialized adhesives ensure stable bonding performance and product comfort, and TAI SAP offers reliable super-absorbent materials tailored for adult and feminine care products to the core principle of adopting safe, high-quality raw materials to manufacture reassuring hygiene products, Tianjin Jieya focuses on the production of a full range of daily hygiene essentials, including adult diapers, nursing pads, and sanitary napkins. The company emphasizes that premium raw material selection is the most fundamental and critical guarantee for product safety, comfort, and usability. By exclusively adopting internationally certified top-tier raw materials, Jieya effectively eliminates potential quality risks from the source and ensures every finished product meets global safety and hygiene specifications standardized product production, Tianjin Jieya offers flexible customized manufacturing services to meet diversified client demands. Customers can freely select preferred raw material brands and formulate personalized material formulas according to specific product positioning, usage scenarios, and market requirements. The company's professional procurement and production teams will complete targeted raw material sourcing and standardized mass production, delivering tailor-made hygiene products that fit clients' brand needs and market positioning insiders noted that proactive raw material stockpiling has become a key strategy for manufacturing enterprises to hedge market risks. With this sufficient high-quality raw material reserve, Tianjin Jieya will effectively avoid production disruptions and output fluctuations caused by raw material price surges or supply shortages. This move not only strengthens the company's supply chain stability and production resilience but also delivers reliable supply guarantees and consistent product quality for long-term cooperative clients forward, Tianjin Jieya will continue to prioritize product safety and quality, sustain stable cooperation with global top raw material suppliers, optimize the whole production process, and provide more secure, high-quality, and customized hygiene product solutions for customers worldwide.2026 Oct 10th

About Us

Tianjin Jieya Women's Hygiene Products Co.,ltd,we are china manufacturing and trading combo and specialized in Hygiene products found in 1996 with CE&ISO have more than 10 years export and OEM brand package experience. Mainly:adult diaper,adult diaper pants,underpad,sanitary napkins,pantyliners and pet pads. We have manufacture expereince 28 years in sanitary napkins,21+years in underpad(pet pads)12 years in adult diaper and 10 years in adult diaper pants. Hope we can work together to bring you more customize specific needs and margin welcome OEM orders, and also looking for agents all over the world to distribute our brands in global markets, and of course we will definitely provide a marketing support. For long term developments and business relationship, we always consider best quality control as one of our principle strategy.