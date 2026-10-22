AAF: Cases Of Russian Infantrymen Taking Their Own Lives Increase In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces (AAF) reported this on Telegram.

“In the Huliaipole sector, there has been an increase in cases of Russian infantrymen being wiped out. One of the reasons is the tactic of infiltration by small infantry groups,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the occupiers are attempting to advance without adequate support, stable communications, timely resupply of ammunition, or evacuation capabilities. The 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces emphasizes that such incidents are not isolated within its area of responsibility.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,820 over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses among Russian troop from February 24, 2022, to October 21, 2026, have reached approximately 1,570,540 personnel, 1,820 of whom the enemy lost over the past 24 hours.