Saudi Eksab, IDB Invest, CAF IDC Launch Impact Fund To Expand Growth Capital



The initiative will channel capital to established, high-growth companies in strategic sectors, with a focus on Central America and the Caribbean.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

CARACAS, Venezuela – Saudi Eksab for International Investments Company, IDB Invest, and IDC Network, have come together as founding partners to launch the“Saudi Eksab, IDC Impact Fund” with the participation of CAF to support development financing for growing private companies. Valante Capital, IDC Network's private equity platform, was appointed as the Fund Manager and will lead the Fund's investment execution across the region.

The Fund will invest in established, high-growth businesses across consumer-driven sectors, including food, distribution and retail, primarily in Central America and the Caribbean, with potential investments in the Andean region.

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities and integration. Saudi Eksab anchored, originated and co-structured the investment platform with IDB Invest, contribute long-term institutional capital.

IDB Invest, and CAF bring extensive regional investment experience and capabilities in mobilising private capital for development, while IDC Network, through Valante Capital, contributes deep regional market knowledge, origination capabilities and on-the-ground investment execution.

Beyond financing, Saudi Eksab, IDB Invest, and CAF will work with the Fund Manager to strengthen operational practices and align the fund with international standards. The Fund is also structured to enable broader institutional collaboration over time, creating opportunities for participation by institutional investors to join, with aligned thesis and investment objectives.

Yazeed Al Yahya, chief executive officer, Saudi Eksab, said:

“This Fund marks Saudi Eksab's first deployment and a significant milestone in translating our international investment mandate into action. Together with IDB Invest, CAF, and IDC Network, we are deploying long-term, purpose-driven capital into established businesses with strong growth potential across Central America and the Caribbean. It reflects our conviction that disciplined investment can generate sustainable financial returns alongside measurable socioeconomic impact, and that the right institutional partnerships can unlock opportunity, strengthen markets, and create lasting value and shared prosperity.”

James Scriven, chief executive officer, IDB Invest, said:

“Latin America and the Caribbean has compelling businesses and investment opportunities. The value is in connecting them with a broader pool of global capital. Saudi Eksab's first investment in the region is a strong example of how IDB Invest can help build new investment channels into the region, bringing together international capital, regional expertise and local execution to scale investment and development impact.”