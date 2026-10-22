World Bank Group Launches Philanthropy Hub To Unlock Capital, Knowledge And Networks For Development

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The World Bank Group today launched its Philanthropy Hub, a new platform to deepen collaboration with philanthropic organisations and other partners.

The Philanthropy Hub is part of a broader World Bank Group effort to make it easier to move from innovative ideas and pilot projects to scaled solutions, and from isolated efforts to collective action. As a single-entry point to the World Bank Group, the Hub will identify the best opportunities for philanthropic capital, solutions, and knowledge. It will also help shape the future of philanthropy for development through knowledge sharing, innovative partnerships, and aligning capital around shared priorities.

The launch comes at a time of rising development needs and constrained public resources. Philanthropic organizations are playing an increasingly active role, bringing not just grant funding but also investment capital, expertise, and the ability to convene partners. This support is already making a difference, with organizations contributing to the World Bank Group initiatives such as Mission 300, Health Works, and Water Forward, with tangible results on the ground.

“As development needs grow and resources come under pressure, partnership matters more than ever. Philanthropic organizations bring deep expertise and innovative solutions that align closely with our core missions and jobs agenda. The Philanthropy Hub will connect ideas, resources and partners to take those solutions to scale, and to deliver for people and communities around the world,” Paschal Donohoe, managing director and chief knowledge officer, World Bank Group.

The Philanthropy Hub was launched at the first World Bank Group Philanthropy Forum during the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok. Co-convened with Asian Venture Philanthropy Network, the Institute of Philanthropy, the OECD's netFWD, and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance by Temasek Trust, the Forum brought together more than 200 leaders from philanthropic foundations and networks, family offices, development institutions, and partner organisations.

On the sidelines of the Forum, two leading philanthropic networks in Asia signed Memoranda of Understanding with the World Bank Group:

Through AVPN's extensive regional network, foundations, social investors, and private-sector partners can join forces to support World Bank Group initiatives. AVPN also announced a dedicated fund to support Health Works, the World Bank Group initiative to help provide 1.5 billion people with access to quality, affordable health services, by financing technical assistance.

Temasek Trust's experience in mobilising philanthropic capital, convening partners, and advancing innovative financing approaches will help develop scalable partnership models, anchored in World Bank Group priority initiatives such as AgriConnect, Health Works, and Water Forward.

Knowledge is at the heart of the Philanthropy Hub. A growing network of Knowledge Partners will help ensure that research, data, and practical experience translate into real impact in the countries where the World Bank Group works.

The network spans organisations with strong regional presence, such as the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Latimpacto, the Philanthropy Asia Alliance and the Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society; strategy and advisory partners, including the Boston Consulting Group, Bridgespan, Dalberg, and Coefficient Giving; and academic and research institutions, including the Marshall Institute at London School of Economics and Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.