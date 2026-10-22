What Will It Take To Scale Amazonia's Bioeconomy?

Amazonia's bioeconomy needs more than market interest: regional and global partnerships can improve market access, finance, and risk management.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

Highlights



Private-sector interest is growing, but turning Amazonia's bioeconomy into businesses at scale still depends on better access to markets, finance, and risk management.

The real constraint is less a shortage of biodiversity or business ideas than the financial and institutional conditions needed to help promising ventures grow. This is where stronger partnerships matter: helping governments, development partners, and private investors turn long-term relationships into coordinated investment for resilient, inclusive, and deforestation-free development, an approach Amazonia Forever

By Verónica Gálmez, Luiz Gabriel Todt De Azevedo, Daniel Hincapié

Amazonia has no shortage of business ideas, knowledge, or market interest. The challenge it faces is instead how to turn those assets into bankable projects and sustainable businesses at scale. Producers still face uneven standards, limited access to finance, market-access barriers, and risks that often extend beyond national borders.

At the same time, many promising products remain far from commercial scale, while the patient, risk-tolerant capital needed to support them is still scarce.

Yet addressing these constraints requires more than individual projects. Common standards, accessible finance, stronger regional coordination, and markets that reward value created in the territory can help connect local production with regional strategies and global demand.

Risk management also matters: fires, crime, and other shocks can disrupt livelihoods, infrastructure, value chains, and investor confidence, making resilience part of the enabling environment for a stronger bioeconomy.

Building the conditions for scale

These were some of the issues at the center of Amazon Week 2026, a series of events held in early June in Berlin and Brussels. At the invitation of Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Inter-American Development Bank ( IDB) Group's Amazonia Forever program

Across discussions on bioeconomy, trade, disaster risk management, and finance, the same underlying point kept resurfacing: these agendas cannot be advanced separately. The IDB Group, which comprises the IDB, IDB Invest, and IDB Lab, supports an integrated approach through Amazonia Forever. Building a stronger bioeconomy means creating the financial, institutional, and market conditions that allow viable ventures to grow, while ensuring that benefits reach small producers, cooperatives, Indigenous Peoples, and traditional communities.

From local potential to global markets

Aligning those conditions across borders could help strengthen domestic efforts while making regional value chains more competitive, transparent, and attractive to responsible investment. It could also improve access to finance, strengthen market positioning, and give producers a better chance of reaching scale.

A regional technical cooperation led by the IDB and announced during the Brazil-Germany Trade Dialogue in Berlin aims to address precisely these gaps. Backed by the Green Climate Fund and a multi-donor trust fund supported by the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Italy, the initiative will support the three producing countries in strengthening enabling policies, financial access, market positioning, and regional collaboration.

Connecting high-level bioeconomy principles

Amazonia is a strategic socioeconomic frontier. The question is no longer whether the region has potential, but whether financial, institutional, and market systems can be built quickly and coherently enough to match it.

Opportunities and Risks Do Not Stop at Borders

The same logic applies to environmental and disaster risk. Wildfire in Amazonia is not only an environmental threat: it can disrupt livelihoods, infrastructure, value chains, and investor confidence. Managing that risk is therefore part of the enabling environment required for a resilient bioeconomy.

This was one of the issues addressed by the Fire Frontiers dialogue, convened in Berlin by the Embassy of Colombia and the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), with support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Brazilian and Colombian institutions. The dialogue brought national monitoring systems, Indigenous fire knowledge, and financial instruments into the same conversation.

The capital gap remains the largest barrier

The region has vast biological resources, but only a small share of its native species and products has reached meaningful commercial scale. According to IDB research cited during the discussions, Brazil has identified more than 1,000 native food plant species, yet fewer than 5% have achieved significant commercial scale, a gap that stands out even more in a global context where biologically based products already account for a significant share of international trade.

These challenges were also examined at the European Parliament in Brussels, where bio-businesses, impact investors, the European Investment Bank, the Spanish Development Finance Company (COFIDES), the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), Banco do Brasil, and other institutions approached the issue from the finance side.

That agenda continued in Stockholm, where discussions with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), and other partners explored how guarantees could help mobilize additional public and private investment in Amazonia.

Building the partnerships that move the region forward

The partnerships required to transform Amazonia's economy are rarely built through a single event or announcement. They accumulate over time through technical cooperation, trust, shared learning, and sustained investment.

Switzerland's engagement with Amazonia illustrates this long-term approach: contributions to a regional trust fund, more than a decade of investment in rural water and sanitation, and an exploratory dialogue with the Open Quantum Institute at the European Laboratory for Particle Physics (CERN) on how emerging technologies could support forest monitoring. Each initiative creates knowledge and relationships that can make larger efforts possible later.

The significance of Amazon Week lies precisely in this convergence. Bioeconomy, trade, fire management, finance, and technology are not separate tracks; together, they form the enabling environment for sustainable and inclusive development in Amazonia.

The opportunity will not translate into impact on its own. The next phase is to convert sustained international commitment into coordinated investment that strengthens local value chains, manages shared risks, and keeps more value in the territories where Amazonia's bioeconomy begins.

The Amazonia nut (Bertholletia excelsa) offers a practical example of both the opportunity and the challenge. Harvested in Bolivia, Brazil, and Peru and sold to buyers in Europe and elsewhere, it already connects forest-based livelihoods with international markets. Yet producers in the three countries still face different standards,