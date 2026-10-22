Digital Caribbean: Building Solutions That Can Scale

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Digital transformation in the Caribbean is no longer simply about businesses adopting new technology. Increasingly, Caribbean entrepreneurs are building technology to solve some of the region's most persistent challenges, from moving goods and making payments to accessing healthcare and connecting small businesses with customers.

For a region of relatively small and geographically dispersed economies, technology offers a particularly important opportunity. Digital platforms can help businesses overcome distance, reach customers across multiple markets and improve the efficiency of sectors that underpin regional trade and economic growth.

The investment opportunity, therefore, is not technology for technology's sake. It is about identifying Caribbean solutions to real market problems with the potential to scale.

Digital transformation in action

The real economic potential of digital transformation lies in how technology can change the way other sectors operate. At CIF 2026, investors will have the opportunity to discover businesses applying technology to challenges across logistics, financial services, healthcare and market access.

Smarter Logistics and Mobility – 1CALL: 1CALL is using digital technology to modernise ground mobility and logistics, combining vehicle data, incident response and real-time assistance in a platform designed for drivers and commercial fleets. By digitising services that have traditionally been fragmented or manual, the solution demonstrates how technology can improve the reliability and efficiency of the physical movement of goods and people.

Cross-Border Payments – Kura Technologies: Kura is developing digital payment infrastructure that enables Caribbean businesses to receive and manage international payments more easily. Already operational in Haiti, the platform has onboarded more than 700 merchants and processed over US$250,000 in cross-border transactions. The company is seeking USD5 million to expand its infrastructure and merchant network into additional Caribbean markets.

Digital Healthcare – DeliveRx AI: USD 3.2 million to support clinical and regulatory validation and expand deployment across Caribbean markets.

Connecting MSMEs to Markets – The Cornerhouse Market: In The Bahamas, The Cornerhouse Market is combining physical retail with digital and logistics infrastructure to create new routes to market for local MSMEs, connecting entrepreneurs more effectively with consumers, tourism and wider commercial opportunities.

Together, these businesses demonstrate that digital transformation is not a sector operating in isolation. Technology is increasingly an enabler across the Caribbean economy, improving how businesses transact, deliver services, move goods and reach customers.

From digital solutions to investible businesses

But a good technology solution does not automatically make an investible business. For investors, the opportunity must also demonstrate customer demand, a viable revenue model, capable leadership and, importantly for Caribbean businesses, the potential to scale beyond a single market.

This is where CIF 2026 can play an important role.

The Forum brings together investors, fund managers, business leaders, policymakers and entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities across the region. Through project presentations, curated B2B meetings, networking and Deal Room discussions, project owners have an opportunity to engage directly with potential investors and strategic partners.

The wider CIF programme will also explore what makes Caribbean opportunities attractive to capital. “Inside the Investment Decisions: What Makes Investors Say Yes?” will examine the factors investors consider when assessing opportunities, including scalability, financial performance, governance, leadership and market potential.

For the region's digital entrepreneurs, these conversations matter. Building the next generation of Caribbean technology companies will require more than innovative ideas. It will require capital, partnerships and access to larger markets.

Convened by the Caribbean Export Development Agency in partnership with the Government of Barbados and the European Union, CIF 2026 provides a platform to bring those elements together.

The Caribbean does not simply need to consume more technology. There is an opportunity to build it, commercialise it and scale it, creating businesses that solve Caribbean challenges while opening new possibilities for regional and international growth.

For investors looking for technology-enabled businesses addressing identifiable market needs, CIF 2026 offers an opportunity to see what is being built across the Caribbean and meet the entrepreneurs behind the solutions.