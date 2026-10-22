Webfx Launches AI Studio And Academy To Help Caribbean Businesses Build Practical AI Capability

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Caribbean marketing and technology agency Webfx has launched Webfx AI Studio and Webfx Academy, two new offerings designed to help organisations across the region put artificial intelligence to practical use while developing the internal skills and processes needed to use it effectively.

The launch forms part of Webfx's continued evolution from its roots as an advertising agency into a strategic marketing and technology partner. It follows a structured internal AI transformation programme through which the agency has been integrating AI into creative production, research, workflows and client solutions, while developing governance standards and training its own teams to use the technology responsibly.

The move comes as Caribbean businesses continue to grapple with turning growing interest in AI into practical adoption. According to Caribbean Development Dynamics 2026, a joint report by the OECD Development Centre and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), only 12 percent of businesses in the Caribbean are using AI, highlighting a significant gap between the technology's potential and its adoption across the region.

Webfx AI Studio focuses on implementation, including AI-assisted creative production across graphics, video, motion and audio; research and market intelligence; workflow redesign; automation; and advisory support. Webfx Academy complements the Studio by helping organisations build their own internal capability through practical workshops, training programmes, playbooks and processes that allow teams to incorporate AI and other emerging technologies into their everyday work.

“AI will fundamentally change how organisations work, but simply giving people access to another piece of technology isn't enough,” said Douglas Ames, managing director of Webfx.“Our approach is about building capability, not dependency. We want to help businesses put AI to work while giving their people the knowledge and confidence to use it themselves.”

Webfx believes the greatest opportunity lies in combining AI with human judgement, creativity and regional market knowledge rather than treating the technology as a replacement for people. Both offerings will support existing Webfx clients and other organisations seeking assistance with AI adoption, marketing transformation and workforce development across the Caribbean.