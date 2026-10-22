Ontario Breaks Ground On Poultry Research Centre
“We're delivering on our commitment to protect Ontario's poultry farmers by supporting the Ontario Poultry Research Centre, which will equip more than 2,000 chicken, turkey, and egg farmers with the tools they need to address real-world challenges and seize new opportunities,” said Sam Oosterhoff, minister of agriculture, food and agribusiness.“In the face of unprovoked tariffs, investments like this will help strengthen Ontario's food security, sovereignty and self-sufficiency while supporting a more competitive and resilient agri-food sector.”
The new research centre will support farmers and producers across Ontario by advancing research into animal nutrition, behaviour, genetics, biosecurity, production costs, health and welfare. The facility will include dedicated research areas for layers and pullets, broilers and hatcheries, as well as specialised and commercial research wings. Designed to support a wide range of research disciplines, the facility is expected to be completed by summer 2028 and will support more than 220 construction jobs.
Construction on the Poultry Research Centre follows the province's previously announced $24 million investment through ARIO, alongside contributions from the four poultry industry feather boards. The project also received $250,000 through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership to support a portion of the design phase.
Together, these investments are helping protect Ontario's food supply, strengthen food sovereignty and drive economic growth by delivering the research and innovation needed to keep the province's agri-food sector competitive and resilient.
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