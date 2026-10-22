Government Of Guyana Constructing 100 Low-Income Homes At Le Reconnagissance

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)



Construction of 100 low-income homes at Le Reconnaissance along the East Coast of Demerara is progressing. The project is now about 15 percent complete. It is expected to be substantially completed by January 2027.

Eight contractors are building the two-bedroom homes, providing employment for more than 120 workers. Each house under the project is currently valued at $5.5 million. The project is part of a wider 175-home development in the community. The remaining 75 houses are adjoined to the block.

$1 million Guyana dollars (GYD) is equal to approximately USD 4,799.76 based on current mid-market exchange rates.

Minister of housing Collin Croal said on October 2, 2026, that the houses are already allocated to pre-qualified beneficiaries who have secured financing through the banking system and are awaiting completion of their homes.

“The demand for houses is high, and that is why you get this 40,000 in our manifesto. We have moved beyond just speaking about allocation; we are doing construction,” minister Croal stated.

He disclosed that some of the houses could be completed before Christmas.

The traditional construction programme will continue alongside planned prefab and modular housing initiatives, which are intended to accelerate housing delivery and help address the demand for completed homes.

The construction is also contributing to local employment, with contractors indicating that additional skilled workers, including masons, are still needed on the project.

Meanwhile, Region Four continues to have more than 50,000 pending applicants, making increased construction and the identification of additional land critical to reducing the housing backlog.

The Le Reconnaissance project is therefore part of the broader effort to deliver 40,000 housing solutions over the next five years, through a combination of traditional construction, prefab and modular homes, and other housing initiatives.