Conflict In Ukraine And War With Iran Could End Soon Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump announced this while speaking to his supporters in the state of South Carolina.
According to Trump, he has managed to resolve eight wars or conflicts that could have escalated into wars.
He noted that Washington is close to bringing two more conflicts to an end - the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the war with Iran - which, in his view, will end one way or another.
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