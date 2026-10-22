Harju Elekter Group Financial Results, 1-9/2026
|EUR'000
|Q3
|Q3
|+/-
|9M
|9M
|+/-
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|40,967
|43,034
|-4.8%
|118,190
|126,531
|-6.6%
|Gross profit
|6,821
|7,461
|-8.6%
|17,482
|20,564
|-15.0%
|EBITDA
|3,486
|4,840
|-28.0%
|7,392
|13,364
|-44.7%
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|2,322
|3,759
|-38.2%
|3,910
|10,139
|-61.4%
|Profit for the period
|1,314
|2,898
|-54.7%
|1,605
|8,161
|-80.3%
|Earnings per share (EPS) (euros)
|0.07
|0.16
|-56.3%
|0.09
|0.44
|-79.5%
The Group's operating expenses amounted to 38.6 (Q3 2025: 39.4) million euros in the third quarter and 114.5 (9M 2025: 117.4) million euros in the nine months, decreasing by 2.0% and 2.5%, respectively. The majority of operating expenses consisted of the cost of sales.
Distribution costs increased to 2.1 (Q3 2025: 1.7) million euros in the third quarter and 5.8 (9M 2025: 4.4) million euros in the nine months. The increase is related to strategic investments in sales and marketing activities, including participation in international trade fairs and strengthening of sales teams, with the aim of laying the foundation for a recovery in sales volumes in future periods.
Administrative expenses increased by 12.7% to 2.3 (Q3 2025: 2.1) million euros in the quarter and by 13.5% to 8.0 (9M 2025: 7.0) million euros in the nine months, accounting for 6.7% (9M 2025: 5.5%) of nine-month revenue.
Labour costs increased by 9.0% to 9.2 (Q3 2025: 8.5) million euros in the third quarter and by 8.8% to 30.6 (9M 2025: 28.1) million euros in the nine months, of which wages and salaries amounted to 8.0 (Q3 2025: 7.2) and 24.6 (9M 2025: 21.8) million euros, respectively. Labour costs as a percentage of revenue rose to 22.5% (Q3 2025: 19.7%) in the third quarter and to 25.9% (9M 2025: 22.2%) in the nine months, as the Group retained its team and production capacity to serve upcoming project volumes.
Gross profit decreased to 6.8 (Q3 2025: 7.5) million euros and the gross margin fell to 16.6% (Q3 2025: 17.3%). The decline in margin was mainly due to lower production volumes, which resulted in weaker coverage of fixed costs. Third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 2.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR 3.8 million), resulting in an operating margin of 5.7% (Q3 2025: 8.7%). Gross profit for nine months was 17.5 (9M 2025: 20.6) million euros and the gross margin 14.8% (9M 2025: 16.3%), operating profit (EBIT) 3.9 (9M 2025: 10.1) million euros. The operating margin for nine months was 3.3% (9M 2025: 8.0%). Net profit for the nine months was 1.6 (9M 2025: 8.2) million euros.
Core business and markets
The most significant change took place by markets: the Group's sales are increasingly concentrated in Finland and Sweden. These two markets accounted for 60.1% (Q3 2025: 41.7%) of the Group's revenue in the third quarter.
Revenue in Finland amounted to 17.0 (Q3 2025: 13.7) million euros in the third quarter and 48.1 (9M 2025: 40.4) million euros in the nine months. Nine-month sales increased by 19.0% and Finland's share of the Group's revenue rose to 40.7% (9M 2025: 31.9%). Growth was supported by stable deliveries of electrical distribution solutions, particularly compact secondary substations and low-voltage switchgear.
Sweden recorded the strongest growth among the markets, with revenue of 7.6 (Q3 2025: 4.2) million euros in the quarter and 21.6 (9M 2025: 14.4) million euros in the nine months, an increase of 50.8% over the nine months. Sales were supported by the realisation of larger projects and demand for substations and technical buildings.
In the third quarter, sales decreased in Norway, Estonia and the Netherlands, mainly due to the high comparison base: in the previous year, sales in these markets were shaped by individual large projects whose timing has changed. Revenue in Norway amounted to 5.0 (Q3 2025: 10.7) million euros in the quarter and 14.8 (9M 2025: 28.2) million euros in the nine months, decreasing by 53.0% and 47.4%, respectively. Revenue in Estonia amounted to 4.6 (Q3 2025: 8.7) million euros in the quarter and 14.7 (9M 2025: 20.6) million euros in the nine months, decreasing by 47.1% and 28.5%, respectively. The decline was affected by the timing of orders related to distribution networks, while part of the production volume was directed at fulfilling Scandinavian contracts. As a positive sign, the Group's sales are expanding into new and smaller markets.
Investments
During the nine months, the Group invested 5.5 (9M 2025: 2.9) million euros in non-current assets, almost twice as much as a year earlier. Of this amount, 4.4 (9M 2025: 1.2) million euros was invested in property, plant and equipment, 1.1 (9M 2025: 1.4) million euros in intangible assets and 0.04 (9M 2025: 0.3) million euros in investment property.
The largest investment was the new 4,000 m2 production building in Keila, which increased the total production area of the Keila factories to 30,000 m2. The new factory produces electrical equipment and control solutions for data centres, supporting the Group's growth in this strategically important sector. In addition, production equipment was acquired to increase production capacity and improve process efficiency. In Finland, production was consolidated in Ulvila and the 850 m2 Kerava production building was sold during the reporting period. Investments in intangible assets were mainly related to the development of the next-generation electric vehicle charger Elektra Sense and the Group's digital solutions. The value of long-term financial investments remained at 27.2 (31.12.25: 27.2) million euros.
Share
The company's share price on the last trading day of the reporting quarter on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange closed at 5.16 euros.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|Unaudited
|EUR '000
|30.09.2026
|31.12.2025
|30.09.2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,484
|1,545
|2,698
|Trade and other receivables
|35,586
|46,654
|45,350
|Prepayments
|2,321
|1,209
|1,846
|Inventories
|25,761
|19,896
|26,689
|Total current assets
|65,152
|69,304
|76,583
|Non-current assets
|Deferred income tax assets
|124
|142
|529
|Non-current financial investments
|27,217
|27,225
|27,234
|Non-current receivables
|2
|9
|0
|Investment properties
|27,103
|28,228
|28,564
|Property, plant, and equipment
|35,042
|33,273
|32,102
|Intangible assets
|10,624
|9,880
|9,342
|Total non-current assets
|100,112
|98,757
|97,771
|TOTAL ASSETS
|165,264
|168,061
|174,354
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Borrowings
|12,156
|15,452
|12,857
|Prepayments from customers
|9,228
|15,326
|13,739
|Trade and other payables
|23,184
|19,670
|26,191
|Tax liabilities
|3,505
|3,324
|4,573
|Current provisions
|297
|336
|464
|Total current liabilities
|48,370
|54,108
|57,824
|Borrowings
|20,081
|15,072
|19,939
|Other non-current liabilities
|20
|20
|17
|Total non-current liabilities
|20,101
|15,092
|19,956
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|68,471
|69,200
|77,780
|Equity
|Share capital
|11,706
|11,672
|11,672
|Share premium
|3,619
|3,410
|3,410
|Reserves
|23,053
|22,397
|22,965
|Retained earnings
|58,415
|61,382
|58,527
|Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent company
|96,793
|98,861
|96,574
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|165,264
|168,061
|174,354
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS
|Unaudited
|EUR '000
|Q3
|Q3
|9M
|9M
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|40,967
|43,034
|118,190
|126,531
|Cost of sales
|-34,146
|-35,573
|-100,708
|-105,967
|Gross profit
|6,821
|7,461
|17,482
|20,564
|Distribution costs
|-2,111
|-1,748
|-5,834
|-4,429
|Administrative expenses
|-2,323
|-2,062
|-7,951
|-7,007
|Other income
|186
|145
|859
|1,175
|Other expenses
|-251
|-37
|-646
|-164
|Operating profit
|2,322
|3,759
|3,910
|10,139
|Finance income
|119
|226
|258
|1,125
|Finance costs
|-975
|-392
|-2,285
|-1,743
|Profit before tax
|1,466
|3,593
|1,883
|9,521
|Income tax
|-152
|-695
|-278
|-1,360
|Profit for the period
|1,314
|2,898
|1,605
|8,161
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share (euros)
|0.07
|0.16
|0.09
|0.44
|Diluted earnings per share (euros)
|0.07
|0.16
|0.09
|0.44
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Unaudited
|EUR '000
|Q3
|Q3
|9M
|9M
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Profit for the period
|1,314
|2,898
|1,605
|8,161
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Impact of exchange rate changes of foreign subsidiaries
|330
|-9
|735
|-376
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|Realized gain on sales of financial assets
|0
|0
|0
|385
|Revaluation of financial assets
|-6
|14
|-6
|8
|Total other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period
|324
|5
|729
|17
|Total comprehensive income
|1,638
|2,903
|2,334
|8,178
Priit Treial
CFO and Member of the Management Board
...
+372 674 7400
Attachment
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HEG interim report Q3 2026
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