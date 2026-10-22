Raj & DK Wrap Up 'Farzi 2' With Shahid Kapoor: He Promptly Breaks Out Of Character

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Filmmaker duo Raj and DK have wrapped up the shoot of 'Farzi 2' starring Shahid Kapoor, whom they tagged as the“artists”.

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Filmmaker duo Raj and DK have wrapped up the shoot of 'Farzi 2' starring Shahid Kapoor, whom they tagged as the“artists”.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes moment from the sets on Instagram, the duo revealed that the actor promptly broke out of character after the shoot, while praising him for his work.

“It's a wrap on the Artist and he promptly breaks out of character! Fantastic job @shahidkapoor. We got some crazy s**t done this time! To the Fakers!”

It was on October 15 that Shahid spoke about his character Sunny as the shoot of his upcoming series“Farzi 2” drew to a close.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of his looks from the sets of the second installment of“Farzi” and spoke about how he is reminded of how much his character lives in him.

“As the shoot on FARZI 2 is coming to a close. It only reminds me of how much Sunny lives in me. I am him and he is me. We both started as just a kid off the mumbai streets with a fire in his heart to tell the world.... look at me. I AM AN ARTIST!!” Shahid wrote as the caption.

Farzi is a black comedy crime thriller television series created, produced and directed by Raj & DK. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora.

The show was released in 2023 and follows the story of a disillusioned artist who decides to make counterfeit money. The series shares continuity with Raj & DK's spy series The Family Man. The eight-episode series was released on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February 2023.

Raj and DK are noted for creating, directing, and producing the Hindi-language thriller series The Family Man, Farzi, and Citadel: Honey Bunny and Guns & Gulaabs. They have also directed the films 99, Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending and A Gentleman.