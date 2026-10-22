Punjab Police Arrest Two Gangsters Linked To Foreign-Based Network, Recover Two Pistols

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 22 (IANS) Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence and in coordination with SBS Nagar Police, apprehended two associates linked to a gangster network from Nawanshahr and recovered two sophisticated.30 calibre pistols along with ammunition, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers and had been tasked with eliminating a rival gang member during his court appearance in SBS Nagar.

“Their timely arrest averted a planned targeted killing,” the DGP wrote on X.

The accused have also disclosed their alleged involvement in the murder of a sarpanch in Ludhiana on October 3, revealing suspected links to a contract killing orchestrated by foreign-based handlers.

“Further investigation is underway to establish their wider criminal network and linkages,” he added.

A day earlier, Amritsar Rural Police busted a drug trafficking, illegal arms, and explosives smuggling network with the arrest of seven individuals, including three juveniles, in two operations and recovered one hand grenade, two.30 bore pistols, along with 29 cartridges and 3.4 kg heroin from their possession.

Those arrested in the first operation have been identified as Ajay (28) and Robin Masih, alias Noni (22), while in the second operation, the arrested were identified as Gurlal Singh (20), Rashpal Singh (18) and three 17-year-old juveniles.

DGP Yadav had said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers and smuggling illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements.

Sharing details of the operation, Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had said that Amritsar Rural Police had received input about suspect Ajay that he has been procuring drone-dropped heroin and illegal firearms from across the border to supply them onward on directions from foreign-based gangsters.

Acting swiftly, the police, in coordination with a Central agency, set up a special checkpoint in the Manawala area and intercepted Ajay along with his accomplice Robin Masih. A search of the bag carried by pillion rider Ajay led to the recovery of nearly 3.4 kg of heroin, and one.30 bore pistol along with 19 rounds.