90S Kids Favourite Candy - Here's Where You Can Find These Nostalgic Candies Today

Remember Nimmathonalu, the nostalgic candy loved by 90s kids? Take a trip down memory lane to rediscover this tangy childhood favourite and explore where you might still find these old-school treats today.

Markets today overflow with fancy chocolates and jellies for kids. But 90s kids know the unmatched taste of old-school snacks. We all remember buying Nimmathonalu from small petty shops and carts outside our school gates. We spent our limited pocket money on these treats and enjoyed them with friends.

How do Nimmathonalu taste?

The name itself brings the tangy lemon to mind. This candy delivers a unique mix of sweet and sour flavours. Lemon flavour lovers enjoy these candies the most. Some pieces pack a sour punch, while others taste sweeter. The taste, colour, and texture depend entirely on the local makers and ingredients used today.

Small grocery shops once sold these vintage candies exclusively. You can now spot them in select supermarkets and snack shops. Lemon-flavoured candies enjoy good demand in modern retail stores too. DMart and a few local grocery shops sell Nimmathonalu in various flavours. You might not find them in every single DMart branch, though. Stock, brands, and flavours change depending on the specific store. You should check the candy aisle or ask the store staff directly if you want to buy them.

Adults show a growing interest in vintage candies and traditional snacks again. Many parents want to introduce their childhood flavours to their own kids. These nostalgic candies easily attract people even today. We do not have any official history about when Nimmathonalu first came out or which company launched them. Local vendors made them mostly, so tracing their exact origins remains difficult.

Modern kids have countless new candies, but Nimmathonalu means more than just a snack for 90s kids. It represents a sweet childhood memory. You will definitely remember the good old days if you get a chance to taste them again.