Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Rain, New Bay Of Bengal System

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may see another spell of rain as a fresh low-pressure system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has flagged thunderstorms, gusty winds and rough seas

Weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could turn unsettled as a fresh low-pressure area is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal around October 23. The system is linked to a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and nearby areas, which is expected to move towards the northern Andaman Sea before heading west-northwest.

The developing system could influence rainfall activity across the two Telugu-speaking states over the coming days. However, its eventual strength and movement will determine how the weather evolves

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds. The India Meteorological Department's Amaravati centre has forecast these conditions for October 22 and 23, following a warning for heavy rain on October 21.

Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts have also been highlighted in the report as areas where thunderstorms and lightning are possible. Rough sea conditions could pose additional risks along the coast, so fishermen should follow official advisories and avoid venturing into unsafe waters.

Parts of Telangana may experience light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds as the weather system develops. The report points to winds of around 30–40 kmph in some areas, which could make outdoor movement and travel less comfortable.

Residents should stay alert to local weather warnings, avoid standing beneath trees during thunderstorms and exercise caution while travelling in heavy rain. People in low-lying areas should also monitor official updates, while farmers are advised to protect harvested crops and agricultural produce from rain wherever possible.