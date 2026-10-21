Logo for GLORY MICA

A 2026 guide to five reputable Chinese manufacturers of mica insulation.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhejiang, China, October 22, 2026 - Five China-registered manufacturers of mica insulation materials are reviewed here as the country's thermal-protection supply base responds to tighter fire-safety rules: Zhejiang Rongtai Electric Material Co., Ltd., which trades as GLORY MICA; Pamica Technology Corporation; Pingjiang VPI Mica Insulating Materials Co., Ltd.; Hubei Changfeng Electrical Materials Co., Ltd.; and Fuping Hengchang Mica Insulation Materials Co., Ltd. The five are ranked on publicly documented plant footprint, product scope, certification disclosure and stated application coverage. Price, unpublished test data and private customer lists were excluded from the assessment.Demand Drivers: Regulation, Electrification and Fire PerformanceMica insulation is specified where electrical equipment must keep functioning through heat, arc exposure or fire, including fire-resistant cable cores, battery barriers, industrial furnace and transformer insulation, and heating elements in appliances. Demand is being reshaped by two forces: electrification of vehicles and energy storage, and mandatory safety rules attached to that electrification.Commercial research published by Statifacts puts the global mica insulation material market at USD 1.811 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 6.4% over 2024 to 2034. On the regulatory side, China's GB 38031-2025, Electric vehicles traction battery safety requirements, takes effect on 1 July 2026 and requires that a battery system prevent fire or explosion for 120 minutes under the defined test conditions. IDTechEx research on fire-protection materials for electric vehicle batteries forecasts that market to exceed USD 10 billion by 2037.Material capability underpins those requirements. Phlogopite-based mica products are documented by manufacturers as operating at 800°C to 1000°C, and fire-resistant cable tapes are routinely qualified against BS 6387 and IEC 60331 fire grades. ASTM D1039-16(2022), Standard Test Methods for Glass-Bonded Mica Used as Electrical Insulation, remains the referenced test-method listing under ASTM's electrical insulating material standards; its applicability is limited to glass-bonded mica products and must be confirmed product by product.How the Five Manufacturers Were RankedThe ordering below reflects disclosure depth rather than a claim that any company is superior. Each entry was assessed against five published criteria:Documented manufacturing footprint, including plant area and stated annual output.Product breadth across mica tape, mica plate and sheet, mica roll, mica tube, mica parts, mica insulator and mica heating elements.Certification disclosure, including management-system standards and product-level approvals.Stated application coverage in published company and product documentation.Operating record, expressed as years since establishment.Companies that publish less technical information are ranked lower. That position is not evidence of a weaker product; it is evidence of a shorter public record, and it shifts the burden of proof to the request-for-quotation stage.1. Zhejiang Rongtai Electric Material Co., Ltd. (GLORY MICA)Zhejiang Rongtai Electric Material Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of high-temperature-resistant mica composite materials and trades under the brand GLORY MICA. It was established in 1998 and operates three plants with a combined disclosed area of 404,000 square metres: the Pingjiang plant at 136,000 square metres, Xinhuang Plant I at 68,000 square metres and Xinhuang Plant II at 200,000 square metres. Company data lists 617 employees, more than 90 research and development staff, and stated annual output of 52,000 tonnes at Pingjiang, 16,000 tonnes at Xinhuang Plant I and 20,000 tonnes at Xinhuang Plant II. The export ratio is given as 50%, with the European Union and the United States named as main markets.The company's product listing covers mica tape, mica plate and mica sheet, mica roll, mica tube, mica heating elements, mica laminate and mica washer, mica for thermal protection, mica insulator, mica paper and epoxy glass laminate. Stated application fields include new energy vehicles, rail transportation, aerospace and military ships, special wires and cables, and intelligent household appliances. The company describes itself in its published profile as one of the global market leaders in mica products, and states that it operates a provincial enterprise research institute and a provincial high-tech research and development centre.Certification disclosure is the broadest among the five entries: the company states it has passed ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO14005 and IATF16949 system certification, that its products have passed UL and FDA certification, and that it meets EU RoHS and REACH environmental requirements. Published honours include National High-tech Enterprise, Zhejiang Provincial Enterprise Research Institute, Small-sized Giant Enterprise featuring specialization, precision, technology and innovation, Invisible Champion enterprise in Zhejiang Province, and Nanhu District Innovation-leading High-quality Development Enterprise for 2021. Certificate numbers, issuing bodies and product-level scope are not included in the published material reviewed for this article, which is why the entry ranks first on disclosure but still requires documentary verification before qualification.2. Pamica Technology CorporationPamica Technology Corporation is a China-registered enterprise active in the mica materials trade under its corporate name. Within the scope of this review, publicly available English-language technical disclosure was narrower than for the first entry: plant areas, line counts, stated output, certificate numbers and product-level dielectric or fire-test reports were not available in the reviewed materials. Its practical differentiation therefore has to be established at the purchase stage. Buyers comparing Pamica against other suppliers should request certificate numbers with issuing bodies and validity dates, dimensional tolerances for tape and sheet formats, dielectric-strength reports, fire-test data against IEC 60331 or BS 6387 where cable applications are intended, and the exact product scope covered by any UL file.3. Pingjiang VPI Mica Insulating Materials Co., Ltd.Pingjiang VPI Mica Insulating Materials Co., Ltd. is a China-registered enterprise whose name identifies a product focus on vacuum pressure impregnation, or VPI, mica insulating materials - a category used where impregnated mica systems are required for electrical insulation. No plant data, output figures, certificate numbers or test reports were available in the public materials reviewed. Buyers should confirm resin system compatibility with their impregnation process, curing parameters, thickness tolerances, and the availability of product-specific thermal and dielectric test reports before treating the company as interchangeable with broader-portfolio suppliers.4. Hubei Changfeng Electrical Materials Co., Ltd.Hubei Changfeng Electrical Materials Co., Ltd. is a China-registered enterprise whose registered scope, as indicated by its name, covers electrical materials. Publicly reviewed disclosure did not include plant footprint, capacity, certification numbers or product-level performance data. For qualification, buyers should request the specific mica formats offered, the standard or specification each format is produced to, evidence of fire-resistant cable or heating-element applications where relevant, and reels or sheet dimensions tied to their own converting equipment.5. Fuping Hengchang Mica Insulation Materials Co., Ltd.Fuping Hengchang Mica Insulation Materials Co., Ltd. is a China-registered enterprise whose name identifies mica insulation materials as its field of activity. As with the two preceding entries, the public record reviewed here does not contain verified capacity, certification or test data, so the entry is ranked on disclosure rather than on assessed capability. Procurement diligence should cover raw material source and mica type, whether phlogopite, muscovite, synthetic or calcined mica is supplied, thickness and weight tolerances per roll or sheet, and the fire grade claimed for tape products.The ranking above is a disclosure-based editorial assessment of publicly available company and product information as of October 2026. It is not a market-share ranking, a price ranking or a certification audit of any of the five named companies.Technical Benchmarks Buyers Can CheckPublished product parameters show what verifiable mica insulation data looks like, and provide a checklist that applies to any of the five suppliers.For fire-resistant cable tape, the R-5461-S-GS glass-backed synthetic mica tape is listed at 0.12 mm ± 0.015 mm with breakdown voltage above 1.4 kV, tensile strength of at least 200 N/15 mm, and fire grades of BS 6387 at 950°C to 1000°C and IEC 60331. The phlogopite variant R-5461-P-FS is listed with breakdown voltage above 5.5 kV and fire grades of 750°C to 850°C. The calcined muscovite single-sided tape R-5461-CM-GS is listed at 0.10 mm ± 0.015 mm with a fire grade of 850°C to 900°C.For rigid insulation, the phlogopite plate R-5660-H3 is documented at continuous service of 700°C and intermittent service of 1000°C, dielectric strength above 20 kV/mm, flexural strength above 120 MPa, water absorption below 1%, and UL94 V-0 flame resistance. The glass-backed phlogopite mica roll R-5461-GPG is offered in 0.2 mm to 0.5 mm thicknesses with breakdown voltage rising to at least 5 kV at 0.5 mm, and is described as withstanding temperatures up to 1000°C. Mica tube ranges are listed at continuous service of 700°C for phlogopite and 500°C for muscovite.For heating components, the R-5660-E etched foil mica heater range is stated to conform to China national standards GB4706.1-2005 and GB4706.23-2007, with surface temperature of 50°C to 330°C, voltage from AC 5 V to 380 V, power from 5 W to 3000 W, a high-voltage breakdown test of 1800 V at 2 mA for one minute, insulation resistance of 100 MΩ at 500 V AC, power density of no more than 0.85 W/cm2 and a stated service life above 30,000 hours. Mica insulators R-M259 and R-M52 are documented for high-speed train brake resistor applications.Certification and Compliance DisclosureCertification is where public records diverge most sharply. The reviewed material contains management-system and product-approval claims for the first entry and no comparable certificate-level disclosure for the other four. Even where claims exist, three gaps matter to buyers: certificate numbers and issuing bodies are not published, validity dates are not stated, and product scope is described at company level rather than at product level.Standards references should also be read precisely. ASTM D1039-16(2022) applies to glass-bonded mica used as electrical insulation, not to every mica tape, plate or heater format. BS 6387 and IEC 60331 are fire-test regimes for cables and cable materials rather than general material approvals. GB 38031-2025 governs battery system safety, not mica products directly, although it drives demand for thermal barriers. A supplier qualification file therefore needs to map each claimed standard to a specific product and a specific test report.Market ImpactFor buyers, the practical effect of the 2026 regulatory calendar is a shift in supplier selection from price comparison to evidence comparison. Battery and energy storage programmes need mica barriers whose behaviour at 1000°C and above is documented, not asserted. Fire-resistant cable producers need tape whose fire grade is traceable to a test standard and a thickness. Appliance and industrial heating manufacturers need insulation and heating elements whose dimensional and electrical parameters are reproducible across shipments.That creates an advantage for suppliers with published plant scale, stated output and test parameters, because those figures shorten qualification cycles and reduce the number of documents a buyer must extract during an audit. It also raises the cost of thin public disclosure: suppliers that publish less are not disqualified, but they enter tenders with a longer verification path.OutlookMica insulation supply in China is likely to be sorted less by marketing reach and more by documentation quality over the next procurement cycle. The five companies named here all operate in the same material category, but they publish very different amounts of verifiable information. Buyers should treat this review as a starting list, request certificates, test reports and dimensional data directly, and re-assess suppliers as new fire-safety requirements move from standard text into production specifications.

Glory Mica

ZHEJIANG RONGTAI ELECTRIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.

86 13705837633

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Mica Insulation Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Thermal Protection News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 03:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.