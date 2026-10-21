UP Man Dragged For 1.5 Km On Car Roof With Hands Trapped In Window Glass Dies

MENAFN - IANS) Kanpur, Oct 22 (IANS) The family of a 37-year-old man who died under suspicious circumstances in the Hanumant Vihar police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has alleged murder. Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint and initiated an investigation.

The family alleged that, due to an old rivalry, some youths first hit Biru Singh Bhadauria with a car and then assaulted him. The accused allegedly placed him on the car's roof and drove at high speed for approximately 1.5 km, with his hands trapped in the car's window glass.

According to the family, Biru Singh Bhadauria worked as a salesman for a food products company. He was returning home after visiting a fair when a man identified as Mewalal arrived in a car. The family alleged that three other youths, including Rajveer, were also in the vehicle. They stopped Biru and assaulted him. When he attempted to escape, the accused allegedly hit him with the car.

Following the incident, passersby informed the police and Biru's family members. The injured man was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After his death, the family rejected the possibility of it being merely an accident and alleged that he had been murdered. They demanded strict action against those involved.

The family also informed the police that the entire incident had been captured by more than 12 CCTV cameras. They created a commotion and demanded that the accused be dealt with strictly.

ACP Abhishek Rahul said that on October 21, complainant Pradeep Shukla submitted a written complaint at the Hanumant Vihar police station. According to the complaint, Biru died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The ACP said the matter was under investigation and that further legal action would be taken based on the facts established during the probe.

A video purportedly showing the incident has also gone viral on social media. Police are examining the footage as part of the investigation.