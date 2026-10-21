TNPDCL Issues Monsoon Safety Guidelines To Prevent Electrical Accidents

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has issued safety guidelines for residents and electricity workers during the northeast monsoon, warning that heavy rain, strong winds and lightning could cause electrical leakage, serious accidents and fatalities.

The corporation urged people to keep away from electric poles, transformers, distribution boxes, power lines and stay wires, and avoid wading through stagnant rainwater near electrical installations.

Snapped wires lying on roads or in water must never be touched or removed. Residents should maintain a safe distance, warn others, particularly children, and immediately inform the electricity department. Tree branches touching power lines should also be handled only by authorised personnel. During thunderstorms, people should seek shelter inside safe buildings and avoid open spaces, isolated trees, electric poles and overhead wires. They should stay away from open windows and metal grills and avoid using electrical appliances and telephones during lightning.

Households have been advised against operating appliances with wet hands or touching damp switches and walls affected by water leakage. If electrical leakage is suspected, the supply should be disconnected only when it is safe.

TNPDCL cautioned against tying cattle to poles or wires, drying clothes on wires, or using electrical infrastructure to support banners and temporary structures.

Residents should engage qualified electricians to install Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) and periodically inspect household wiring and protective devices. However, RCCBs cannot provide complete protection without proper insulation.

Complaints about outages, snapped wires, leakage or damaged infrastructure can be reported to Minnagam on 94987 94987 through phone calls or WhatsApp.

For employees, TNPDCL stressed that repairs must begin only after obtaining permission, confirming disconnection of supply and completing prescribed safety measures, including earthing.

Helmets, insulating gloves, safety footwear and safety belts must be used. Waterlogged locations require a safety inspection before work begins. Hazardous sites must be barricaded and marked with warning signs to prevent unauthorised public access.

Field teams should promptly attend to snapped wires, leaning poles, damaged transformers and branches obstructing lines. Priority must be given to restoring electricity to drinking water installations, hospitals, telecommunications facilities and crowded public places.

Staff should keep equipment, protective gear, vehicles and replacement materials ready. Hazardous work during severe weather must be avoided, and emergency repairs undertaken only after ensuring personnel safety and coordination among teams, TNPDCL said.