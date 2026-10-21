Three Russian Navy Ships Arrive At Kochi Port For Maritime Engagement

The Russian Embassy in India announced the arrival of three ships from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, including a frigate and a large anti-submarine ship, at Kochi port in Keralam on Wednesday. In a post on X, the Russian Embassy said,“On October 21, ships from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet arrived at the Indian port of #Kochi, in the state of #Kerala. The group includes the frigate 'Marshal Shaposhnikov', the large anti-submarine ship 'Admiral Tributs' and the tanker 'Pechenga'.”

Exercise INDRA 2026

The arrival comes amid ongoing maritime engagement between India and Russia, with the two countries recently conducting Exercise INDRA 2026, a bilateral naval exercise aimed at strengthening operational coordination and interoperability. The Indian and Russian navies held the opening ceremony of the exercise's harbour phase in Vladivostok on October 15, bringing together personnel from INS Sahyadri and the Russian Navy.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said the programme included cross-deck visits and a protocol meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Vladivostok, highlighting the commitment of both navies to maritime cooperation. The harbour phase began with a planning conference between the operational teams of INS Sahyadri and Russian Navy ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov.

Senior personnel from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet also participated in the discussions, which outlined the programme for the sea phase. During the engagement, the INS Sahyadri delegation also held a protocol meeting with Vice Admiral A Y Sysuev, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet's mixed forces.

Exercise INDRA 2026, held from October 13 to 18, featured harbour engagements and coordinated operational activities at sea. The exercise aimed to enhance mutual understanding, operational coordination and interoperability between the participating navies. The Indian Navy's participation in the exercise aligns with the Government of India's MAHASAGAR vision - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions - and reflects the longstanding defence and maritime partnership between India and Russia. (ANI)

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