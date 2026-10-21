Poonch Police Holds Wreath-Laying Ceremony On Police Commemoration Day

Poonch Police observed Police Commemoration Day by organising a wreath-laying ceremony at the Poonch Police Memorial to pay tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. During the ceremony, police personnel paid their respects to the brave officers who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation and protecting its citizens. The occasion also honoured the families of personnel in recognition of the sacrifices made by their loved ones.

According to a release, Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country every year on October 21 to honour the courage, dedication and sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives to protect the citizens of the country.

CMs of Assam, Gujarat Pay Homage

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the Assam Police Commemoration Day programme held at the 10th Assam Police Battalion campus in Kahilipara, Guwahati. At today's programme, Chief Minister Sarma paid solemn tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He stated that 154 police personnel across the country had lost their lives while performing their duties between September 1 of 2025 and August 31 of 2026. During the same period, Assam Police also lost six of its personnel. The Chief Minister paid his heartfelt tributes to late Sub-Inspectors Dulu Moni Medhi, Satyendra Malakar and Nabajit Das; late Havildar Jiten Chandra Bora and late Lance Naik Sevak Dutta; and Amiya Sonowal, who laid down their lives while discharging their duties during the period. He further stated that Assam Police had lost more than 900 officers and personnel in the line of duty since Independence Sarma noted the day was a solemn occasion for Assam Police and the entire police fraternity across the country to honour the brave officers and personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the police bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to protect citizens and maintain security, safety and law and order on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the unwavering dedication of police personnel and the excellent law and order situation have helped establish Gujarat as the growth engine of the nation.

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