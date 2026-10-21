Nestle Responds To FSSAI Over Lactogen Pro 1 'Easy To Digest' Claim

Nestle India has submitted a detailed response to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over a product labelling claim concerning its infant nutrition product Lactogen Pro 1. This was after the regulator sought scientific evidence to substantiate the claim that whey protein in the product is easy to digest.

“FSSAI's recent post reiterates the points raised in its earlier post of 18 September regarding product labels. We have already submitted our detailed response to FSSAI on this matter,” a Nestle India spokesperson said.

In its latest notice, FSSAI sought substantiation for the claim that Lactogen Pro 1 contains whey protein, which is part of milk protein and“is easy to digest”. The regulator said the claim had been observed on the product's packaging and advertising material. It directed the food business operator to submit the required documents and supporting scientific evidence within the stipulated period.

FSSAI's Wider Action on Infant Nutrition Claims

The development follows FSSAI's wider action against food manufacturers and other entities over alleged misleading health claims and non-compliant promotions involving infant nutrition products.

In notices issued earlier, the regulator also questioned claims relating to immunity and digestion, as well as the promotion of infant milk substitutes through digital platforms.

FSSAI had raised concerns over claims that certain ingredients in infant nutrition products supported the normal immune system, and sought scientific evidence for statements about whey protein being easy to digest. It had also flagged social media promotions that attributed benefits such as balanced nutrition, stronger immunity and brain development to infant milk substitutes.

The regulator said some promotional content could violate the Infant Milk Substitutes Act, 1992, as amended in 2003, and the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020.

FSSAI has sought explanations and supporting evidence from the concerned parties before deciding on further action. (ANI)

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