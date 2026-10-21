Champions League: Real Madrid And Betis Win To Keep Up Perfect Starts

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Oct 22 (IANS) Real Madrid warmed up for Sunday's vital 'Clasico' away to FC Barcelona with a convincing 4-1 home win over RB Leipzig, maintaining their 100 percent record in the Champions League under Jose Mourinho.

After Thibaut Courtois made two excellent saves to deny Romulo and Christopher Nkunku in the opening minutes, Real Madrid took the lead. Arda Guler's shot was initially saved by Maarten Vandevoordt, but the ball became trapped between the goalkeeper's legs, allowing Bernardo Silva to score.

Guler doubled Real Madrid's lead in the 52nd minute after Kylian Mbappe's header left him with a simple finish from close range, reports Xinhua.

Mbappe scored Real Madrid's third with seven minutes remaining, collecting the ball on the edge of the penalty area before cutting inside and firing into the far corner.

There was still time for substitute Yan Diomande to score against his former club. The winger, who moved to Madrid from Leipzig in the summer, struck a powerful volley in the 87th minute, two minutes after Tidiam Gomis had scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

In other Champions League match involving a Spanish side saw Real Betis beat Feyenoord 1-0 at home, giving Manuel Pellegrini's team three wins from three matches.

Isco's 59th-minute penalty secured the victory for Betis, which maintained its perfect start to the competition and strengthened its position in the league phase.

Captain Isco proved the difference as Betis made it three wins from three on their return to the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, who has won the competition four times, slotted in the decisive goal from the penalty spot to become the first player to score in consecutive Champions League matches for Betis.

Feyenoord played their part in an exciting game, Anis Hadj Moussa a constant threat, but Gjivai Zechiel missed their best chance when he fired over the top.