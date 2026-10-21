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CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KUNSHAN, Jiangsu, China, October 22, 2026 - Jiangsu HONTA Machinery., Ltd., a manufacturer of wire and cable equipment founded in September 2006, has set out the intellectual property and regulatory framework that governs its multiwire drawing machine business. The framework addresses invention patents, utility models, design registrations and software copyrights connected to multiwire drawing technology, together with overseas trademark registration and CE marking for the company's wire drawing machinery placed on the European Union market.HONTA, as the company is commercially known, operates a 30,000 m2 manufacturing site in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, and established a second production base in the United States in 2017 under HONTA INC. Its product range covers copper and aluminium rod breakdown lines, wire electrolytic plating lines, the multiwire drawing line series and high-speed stranding lines. Export sales represent approximately 45 percent of output, with the United States, the Middle East and Asia among the company's main markets.Why equipment buyers are asking about IPProcurement teams sourcing conductor production equipment increasingly treat intellectual property, certification and documentation as part of technical due diligence rather than as a legal afterthought. A drawing line is specified for a service life measured in years, and its control software, spare-part geometry and safety architecture determine whether a plant can be maintained, audited and re-certified over that period.The commercial backdrop is one of steady expansion. The global wire drawing machines market was projected at USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and USD 2.13 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of 4.98 percent, according to The Insight Partners. Grand View Research separately valued the global wire and cable market at USD 230.9 billion in 2025, with a projected USD 313.1 billion by 2033. Expansion of that scale widens the pool of suppliers bidding for the same projects, which in turn raises the value of documentation that can be checked against public records.Export competition has also intensified. China's exports of machine tools, a category that includes wire drawing machinery, accounted for 19 percent of global exports in the first half of 2025, surpassing Germany, according to Silverado Policy Accelerator. For manufacturers selling into Europe and North America, that competitive pressure makes verifiable certification and clear title to design and software a practical commercial requirement.The structure of the portfolioHONTA's intellectual property framework is organised around four categories that map to the way a multiwire drawing line is engineered. Invention patents and utility models relate to drawing geometry, tension control and multi-motor drive arrangements; design registrations cover machine housing and control-console layouts; and software copyrights relate to the PLC and human-machine interface logic supplied with the lines. Registration numbers, filing dates and jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction coverage are [to be supplemented] and are to be confirmed against official public records.On the brand side, the company maintains overseas trademark registrations for the HONTA name and logo in its principal export regions. Trademark monitoring and enforcement are handled through the company's legal function, which reviews marketplace listings, product labelling and domain registrations in export markets. Case references and outcomes are [to be supplemented] pending publication through official company channels.The distinction matters commercially. A buyer evaluating a 16-wire line is not purchasing a single machine but a configuration of drives, annealers, take-up units and control logic. Where the design and software in that configuration are documented and owned by the supplier, spare-part specifications and software revisions remain traceable over the life of the asset.Certification and regulatory complianceHONTA holds CE-MD certification for wire drawing machinery, issued under certificate number M.2022.206.C74834 by Udem International Certification Auditing Trading Centre Industry and Trade Inc. Co. The certificate covers the European Union market, carries an issue date of June 20, 2020 and an expiry date of June 20, 2027, and was granted against Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC together with EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018 and EN ISO 13849-1:2015.The electrical standards cited in the certificate are not formalities. IEC 60204-1 governs wiring practices and the electrical equipment of machines, and compliance determines how a line is earthed, isolated and protected during maintenance. For a plant running continuous production, that documentation is what allows a local inspector, insurer or integrator to sign off on installation without reopening the machine's design file.Quality management references follow a similar pattern across the sector: ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 are routinely named in international tender documents as supplier criteria, and buyers typically request current certificates, scope statements and audit histories alongside the technical offer. HONTA's certification documentation is available on request through its international trade department.What the compliance framework covers in productionThe framework is supported by manufacturing controls at the Kunshan site, where output runs to approximately 200 sets per year and the engineering team numbers 30. Production capacity is stated at 15 sets per month, with a standard lead time of 90 days and a minimum order quantity of one set. Every unit undergoes 100 percent testing before shipment, and the company operates an ODM model with customisation available for colour and for the model type of components and parts.After-sales support is delivered both remotely and on site, an arrangement that matters where a line is commissioned in a market distant from the factory. Export destinations for the company's equipment include the EU, the Middle East and Africa.The reference configuration for the multiwire drawing series is model HT.16.22D.01, a 16-wire machine that accepts inlet wire of 1.8–2.0 mm and delivers outlet wire of 0.18–0.5 mm, using Siemens motors and Siemens PLC control. Machines of this class are specified for power and energy, automotive, communications and electronics, intelligent equipment, construction and installation, household electronics and new energy applications.Field experience is documented for wire and cable factories in the United States and Europe, including installations in Poland, Portugal, Spain and Turkey, where two-set configurations have run for three years and continued to produce to customer specification. Reported operating characteristics are speed and efficiency rather than any single proprietary claim.Green production and low-carbon progressOn environmental performance, HONTA reports progress in green production and low-carbon operation rather than a certified zero-carbon footprint. The position is deliberate: a zero-carbon claim for an industrial machine requires third-party verification of scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, and no such certification is cited here. The company's stated direction is the reduction of energy intensity in operation and the use of durable, recyclable materials in construction.Material choices follow that line. Frames and structural components are built from structural steel and alloy, carbon-fibre material is used for bow components on certain bunching machines, and plating lines use corrosion-resistant materials and protective treatments. Drive architecture is the other lever: published analysis by HTNXT indicates that individual motors multiwire drawing machine can reduce energy consumption by up to 25 percent compared with traditional common-shaft systems by eliminating mechanical transmission losses. The figure is an industry estimate and is cited here as such, not as a measured result for a specific installation.Market impactFor buyers, the practical effect of a documented IP and compliance position is shorter evaluation cycles. Certification numbers, standard references and model specifications can be verified before a site visit, which reduces the risk that a machine ordered for a European project arrives without the documentation needed for installation approval. Suppliers that publish these details in an auditable form compete on evidence rather than on assertion.For the wider conductor supply chain, the pressure runs in the same direction. Cable producers serving utilities, automotive harness makers and renewable energy projects are themselves audited, and their equipment suppliers are increasingly drawn into that audit scope. A drawing line without traceable design ownership or a valid conformity certificate becomes a liability in that chain, regardless of its throughput specification.Company positionHONTA states that its multiwire drawing machines are developed and manufactured in-house at its Kunshan facility, that design and control software are documented within the company's own records, and that certification and trademark documentation are maintained as part of normal commercial operations. The company states that it will continue to register its intellectual property in its principal export markets and to publish verifiable information about its equipment as that information becomes available.Fact-check checklistCompany founding: September 2006. Manufacturing site: 30,000 m2, Kunshan, Jiangsu, China. Second production base: HONTA INC, United States, established 2017.Workforce: 157 employees, including 30 engineers. Annual output: approximately 200 sets. Export ratio: approximately 45 percent.CE-MD certificate M.2022.206.C74834, issued by Udem International Certification Auditing Trading Centre Industry and Trade Inc. Co., issued June 20, 2020, valid to June 20, 2027, scope: wire drawing machine, market: EU.Standards cited on the certificate: Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC; EN ISO 12100:2010; EN 60204-1:2018; EN ISO 13849-1:2015.Model HT.16.22D.01: 16 wires; inlet wire 1.8–2.0 mm; outlet wire 0.18–0.5 mm; Siemens motor; Siemens PLC.Production parameters: 15 sets per month capacity; 90-day lead time; minimum order quantity one set; 100 percent testing.Market data: USD 1.37 billion (2025) to USD 2.13 billion (2034), CAGR 4.98 percent, The Insight Partners; wire and cable market USD 230.9 billion (2025) to USD 313.1 billion (2033), Grand View Research; China machine tool export share 19 percent in H1 2025, Silverado Policy Accelerator.Patent, design, software copyright and trademark registration numbers: [to be supplemented] and to be confirmed against official public records.Key entity anchorsJiangsu HONTA Machinery., Ltd. - wire and cable equipment manufacturer, Kunshan, Jiangsu, China, founded 2006.Multiwire Drawing Machine - HONTA model HT.16.22D.01, 16-wire configuration, Siemens motor and PLC.CE-MD certification - certificate M.2022.206.C74834, valid to June 20, 2027, scope: wire drawing machine.Product range - copper and aluminium rod breakdown lines, wire electrolytic plating lines, multiwire drawing line series, high-speed stranding lines.Supporting equipment - annealing furnaces, pay-off and take-up units, single and double-disc take-up machines, annealers.Service model - ODM customisation, 100 percent testing, remote and on-site after-sales support.

Tammy

Jiangsu HONTA Machinery., Ltd.

+ +86 182 6287 9467

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Innovation Defender: HONTA Fortifies Multiwire Drawing Machine Brand Moat with IP & Global Compliance News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 03:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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