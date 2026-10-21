IMOU / Key word(s): Product Launch

IMOU launches IMOU SENSETM: Elevating Smart Security from Detection to True Scene Understanding

22.10.2026 / 05:25 CET/CEST

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IMOU SENSE, IMOU's new AI technology brand, connects user-defined monitoring scenarios, contextual event analysis and intelligent alerts to help users focus on relevant security events rather than a constant stream of notifications. BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Security cameras have become increasingly capable of detecting people, vehicles and movement. Yet more detection does not always mean more valuable information. Routine home activity can trigger repeated notifications, leaving users to sort through alerts to find the events that really matter.



IMOU, a global smart security brand, today announced the launch of IMOU SENSE, its first AI technology brand. Built on a multi-layer AI architecture, IMOU SENSE translates advanced AI capabilities into more practical home-monitoring experiences. IMOU SENSE moves beyond basic detection by connecting monitoring scenarios, event analysis, and intelligent information services. "Security cameras have long been able to detect what is in front of them. The next step is to help users better understand what those detections mean in context," said Mr. Ding, CTO at IMOU. Scenario-Based AI for More Meaningful Monitoring IMOU SENSE enables users to define their monitoring scenarios, primary targets, and key events through the IMOU app. From monitoring pets and supporting awareness of activity involving elderly family members to identifying supported security-related events around the home, the system is designed to focus on what matters to each household. The system brings together five AI capabilities:

Context-Aware Security Alerts: Dynamically categorizes events by risk level; it immediately escalates high-priority security threats while logging minor events into a daily summary report.

Smart Alert Filter: Significantly reduces notification overload by filtering out or consolidating repetitive and irrelevant motion triggers.

Descriptive Natural-Language Alerts: Delivers rich, natural-language notifications that offer nuanced context far beyond generic motion alerts.

AI-Powered Video Search: Powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), this feature allows users to locate specific footage using intuitive text or voice queries, eliminating the need to manually review hours of footage. Structured Daily Reports: Aggregates key events and activity trends to provide an organized overview of household security and risk patterns. Together, these capabilities are designed to help users move beyond frequency, isolated detection alerts toward a clearer understanding of relevant household activity, more targeted notifications and easier access to important recordings. For example, in supporting elderly-monitoring scenarios, users may receive alerts about detected falls or extended periods of inactivity. Activity information and available security metrics can also be compiled into daily reports, helping family members review events more efficiently. It immediately notifies family members and compiles activity patterns and household security metrics in a daily report. A Multi-Layer AI Architecture with Privacy in Mind IMOU SENSE combines cloud-based large AI models, edge-side computing, and device-level inference to support different monitoring tasks. Cloud-based models support cross-device scenario reasoning, complex event interpretation, and natural-language video search. Compatible Smart Hub and NVR devices can run quantized models locally. Cameras and smart locks use chip-optimized inference modules for local analysis on supported devices. By distributing AI tasks across different layers, the architecture is designed to balance AI capabilities, processing efficiency and data protection. IMOU is committed to protecting household privacy and complying with applicable data protection laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Privacy protection is an important consideration in the development and application of IMOU's AI technologies, supporting a more reassuring smart security experience. Yeemo: An AI Assistant for Simpler App Interactions Alongside IMOU SENSE, IMOU is introducing Yeemo, an AI assistant integrated into IMOU App V10.0. Users can ask for help with supported tasks in natural language, such as finding a recording, locating a setting or navigating app features. Yeemo is designed to make common interactions more straightforward, reducing the need to operate through menus manually. About IMOU Founded in 2015, IMOU develops smart security products and services, including security cameras, smart locks, smart hubs and network video recorders. Its products are available in more than 150 countries. IMOU continues to develop technologies designed to make smart security more accessible and useful. Media Contact: ...

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