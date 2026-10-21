Indian Americans' Advocacy Drove 20 Million Print Run For New Diwali Stamp, Says US Postal Service

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 22 (IANS) The US Postal Service (USPS) has printed 20 million of its new Diwali Forever stamps, a number an official said was“a little bit on the higher side” because of strong advocacy by the Indian community.

The stamp was unveiled at the Indian Embassy here on Wednesday (local time).

“There was so much advocacy on behalf of the Indian community to create a second stamp. And we just knew that this one was gonna be super popular like the first one, and hence we printed a little bit higher quantities for folks to enjoy,” Sahibani Gambhir, a USPS vice president, told IANS at the ceremony.

The rangoli design is only the second stamp USPS has issued to mark the festival of lights. The first came out in 2016.“The first stamp was wildly popular among the Indian community. We sold so many millions and millions of stamps,” Gambhir said.

“We have printed 20 million Rangoli stamps, and we're very excited for the Indian community to enjoy these,” the official said, adding that stamp collectors were also expected to buy them.

The ceremonial first-day-of-issue unveiling and reception were held at the Embassy of India in downtown Washington. Gambhir, a USPS vice president, served as the dedicating official.

Speaking at the event, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the festival was“first and foremost” about“the millions of Indian Americans who call this country their home, students, professionals, the artists, families”.

Indian Americans“are the ones who connect to society and hence become what we call as the living bridge of our relationship” between the two countries, Kwatra said, adding that the event“will mark one thread, important thread in that”.

In an interview with IANS, Kwatra said the stamp was a chance“for us to celebrate our cultural strengths, our cultural heritage with the Indian American diaspora and with the larger US society here.”

“This stamp is one of the important threads in our celebration as we go forward into the Diwali festive season,” the Ambassador said.

The stamp features a vibrant rangoli by Houston-based artist Sangita Bhutada, set against a purple background. Bhutada, who has been making rangolis for nearly 30 years, used starch-based coloured powder and coloured sand, the agency said.

Bhutada told IANS that the process began with an email from USPS asking whether she could create a rangoli for a stamp. After signing a contract, she sent design sketches to the agency and then made the rangolis on the floor in different colours. Her photographer friend Bijay Dixit was then contracted to photograph the artwork, she said.

She said she chose vibrant colours such as red and orange because they are significant to Diwali.

Jennifer Arnold designed the stamp, and William J. Gicker served as art director, according to USPS. The stamp is sold in panes of 20 at post offices and online, and as a Forever stamp it will always equal the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

Diwali, observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and others, marks the triumph of good over evil. Kwatra said the main festival falls on Sunday, November 8.