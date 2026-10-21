Champions League: Paz Dazzles As Como Thrash United Rice Rescues Arsenal

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Como's Nico Paz tormented Manchester United with two goals and an assist as the Italian side swept to a 4-1 Champions League victory on Wednesday, while Galatasaray won a six-goal thriller at Lille.

Paz put Como ahead inside two minutes with a curling effort from the edge of the box, setting the tone for a miserable night for United in northern Italy.

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The Argentine helped double the lead four minutes after halftime, threading a perfectly weighted ball through the defence after a slick exchange of passes. Anastasios Douvikas beat the offside trap and finished first time past the advancing goalkeeper.

Paz then robbed Carlos Baleba near the right touchline and surged diagonally for more than 30 metres, bursting into the box before steering a left-footed finish inside the far post.

Como added a fourth in the 76th minute when substitute Kaiki Bruno raced down the left and crossed for centre back Jacobo Ramon to head past Senne Lammens.

Joshua Zirkzee grabbed United's stoppage-time consolation from Amad Diallo's cross.

In France, Galatasaray beat Lille 4-2 after twice surrendering the initiative.

Yunus Akgun fired the visitors ahead shortly after kickoff, but Soriba Diaoune equalised five minutes later and struck again in the 39th minute to put Lille in front.

Alexey Batrakov headed Galatasaray level in the 44th minute before Lucas Torreira appeared to glance home a corner in the 52nd, although the effort was later credited as an own goal for Nabil Bentaleb.

Victor Osimhen completed the scoring nine minutes later with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

Declan Rice scored a late equaliser as last season's runners-up Arsenal drew 2-2 away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Eberechi Eze gave Arsenal the lead in Germany, but Alphonso Davies levelled and Harry Kane netted a penalty for the hosts before Rice made it 2-2.

Rice's goal means the Gunners have seven points from three Champions League outings, while Bayern are on five points.

Real Madrid claimed a third Champions League victory in as many games by thrashing RB Leipzig 4-1 on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande among the goals for Jose Mourinho's side.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Madrid from close range towards the end of a tight first half, with Arda Guler doubling the record 15-time European champions' advantage soon after the interval.

Mbappe bent home a third before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back for the German side and Diomande rammed a volley into the top corner to cap Madrid's triumph late on.

Their fourth consecutive win across all competitions will boost Madrid's morale ahead of Sunday's La Liga Clasico against bitter rivals Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa maintained their perfect start to the Champions League on Wednesday, cruising to a 3-1 win against Norwegian side Viking to strengthen their push for a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Ross Barkley put the dominant home side ahead midway through the first half and Emiliano Buendia stroked home a penalty to double their lead at Villa Park.

An own goal from Henrik Heggheim shortly after the hour mark made the game all but safe for Villa, though the visitors grabbed a late consolation.

Unai Emery's new-look team have now won all of their opening three Champions League matches following an opening 3-2 victory against Club Brugge and a 6-0 mauling of Fenerbahce.

An upturn in fortunes in the Premier League means Villa have now won five out of six games in all competitions -- a dramatic turnaround after a slow start to the season.

Viking drew 3-3 with six-time European champions Bayern Munich last week but the home team were dominant from the start on Wednesday.

Nicolas Jackson had two free headers, both of which he headed tamely at goalkeeper Arild Ostbo.

The opener came in the 23rd minute when midfielder Barkley rose to nod home Ibrahim Mbaye's corner.

Villa doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute when Zlatko Tripic was penalised for a foul on Alysson after a VAR review. Buendia stepped up and nonchalantly stroked the ball home.

The visitors started the second half brightly, forcing Villa back, but Alysson was inches away from extending Villa's lead.

And they had a three-goal cushion after Heggheim deflected Alysson's effort into the net following a swift counter-attack.

Peter Christiansen gave the away fans something to cheer in the final few minutes with a superb volley following a cross from the right.

Victory leaves Villa well placed to finish in the top eight, which would guarantee direct qualification for the last 16 of Europe's top club competition.

Villa enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 season, finishing fourth in the Premier League and winning the Europa League -- their first major trophy for 30 years.

Emery was faced with the task of a huge rebuild after a series of high-profile departures during the summer transfer window, including Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne.

But his new side is rapidly taking shape, helped by new signings such as Jackson and Switzerland forward Johan Manzambi, who missed Wednesday's match with an injury.

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