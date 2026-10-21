Alrayan Bank Selects, Sponsors Qatari Employees To Join QFBA's Kawader Malia Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) AlRayan Bank has selected and sponsored a group of Qatari employees to participate in the Kawader Malia Programme, a flagship national development initiative delivered by the Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) to strengthen the capabilities of Qatari professionals in the financial sector.

The initiative reflects AlRayan Bank's continued commitment to investing in its people and developing national talent, providing employees with opportunities to enhance their professional capabilities while building a strong pipeline of skilled professionals and future leaders to support the Bank's long-term growth.

Running from September 3, 2026, to January 27, 2027, Kawader Malia offers a structured learning and development experience aligned with the evolving requirements of the financial industry. The selected employees participating in the program will attend training sessions at QFBA for one week each month throughout the programme period.

Kawader Malia is a structured, certification-bearing program. Participation forms part of AlRayan Bank's broader employee certification framework, which also develops staff toward externally recognised CISI qualifications, including Fundamentals of Financial Services, International Introduction to Investment, and Risk in Financial Services.

The programme offers three key pathways: Risk and Compliance, Investment and Wealth Management, and Retail Banking, providing participants with focused learning in core areas of the financial services industry.

This tailored approach reflects AlRayan Bank's broader commitment to continuous learning and professional development, ensuring that learning opportunities are aligned with employees' roles, development needs and career progression. As part of this commitment, support for professional certification and qualification programs is available to all AlRayan Bank employees.

Through its participation in Kawader Malia, AlRayan Bank is providing its employees with the opportunity to deepen their professional knowledge, strengthen their technical and leadership capabilities, and gain broader exposure to the skills and competencies required in an increasingly dynamic financial sector. The programme also complements the bank's wider approach to professional development by connecting structured learning with individual career development and progression.

Fouzia al-Ansari, GM – Human Resources at AlRayan Bank, said:“Investing in our people is fundamental to AlRayan Bank's long-term success. By selecting and sponsoring a group of Qatari employees to participate in Kawader Malia, we are providing them with a valuable opportunity to expand their knowledge, strengthen their capabilities and gain new perspectives that complement the experience they build within the bank.”

She added:“Our approach to talent development goes beyond training. It is about creating clear opportunities for our employees to grow, take on greater responsibilities and prepare for future leadership roles. Through structured, certification-bearing programs and our wider certification support available to all employees, we are equipping our people with recognised, industry-relevant qualifications.

Programmes such as Kawader Malia, delivered by a leading national institution such as QFBA, support our efforts to build a strong pipeline of highly skilled Qatari professionals who can contribute to the continued development of AlRayan Bank and Qatar's financial sector.”

AlRayan Bank QFBA Investment