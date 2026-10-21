NPC Takes Part In OPSWF CEO Summit

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Planning Council (NPC) participated in the 9th annual One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds (OPSWF) CEO Summit, hosted by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in Doha on Oct 20 and 21 under the theme "Capital Across Generations" bringing together 51 members managing assets worth more than USD48tn.

In his remarks, His Excellency the President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of NPC Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak al-Khalifa underscored that Qatar National Vision 2030, the National Development Strategies, and the country's investment approach embody a single promise delivered through multiple pathways, reflecting a firm conviction in sustaining progress across generations.

Dr al-Khalifa added that the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) 2024-2030 represents the final stage of the strategies designed to realise the national vision. He noted that the strategy was developed with the decades beyond 2030 in mind, highlighting two key targets: achieving annual productivity growth of 2% and securing cumulative net foreign investment worth USD100bn.

The strategy also builds on Qatar's standing as a leading global energy supplier and one of the world's foremost producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), while developing new sectors to drive growth and substantially advance economic diversification, he highlighted.

Addressing the crisis facing the region, Dr al-Khalifa said national institutions, social cohesion, and trusted partnerships had enabled Qatar to absorb the shock and mitigate its effects. Essential services continued uninterrupted, the non-hydrocarbon economy sustained its growth, the country maintained its high sovereign credit ratings, and its stock of foreign direct investment continued to grow.

The crisis didn't create these strengths; it revealed them, he added, underscoring that Qatar's response represents not a departure from the national plan, but an acceleration of it.

Dr al-Khalifa outlined the NPC's role in supporting and monitoring the implementation of NDS3, providing reliable and internationally comparable data through the National Statistics Center, and applying strategic foresight to test today's decisions against a range of possible future scenarios.

Concluding his remarks, Dr al-Khalifa stressed that the responsibility extends beyond managing what is owned today; it also encompasses ensuring that future generations inherit broader opportunities, greater resilience, and a stronger foundation on which to build their future.

NPC OPSWF Qatar Investment Authority