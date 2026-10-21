Primark Enters Qatar With New Doha Store Opening In Partnership With Alshaya

MENAFN - Gulf Times) International fashion retailer Primark opened its first store in Qatar Wednesday at Doha Festival City, in partnership with leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group.

The opening marks Primark's 21st international market and its fourth country in the Middle East, following Kuwait in 2025 and the UAE and Bahrain this year.

The flagship Primark store in Qatar offers over 52,000sq ft of shopping space across three floors, with its much-loved mix of style, value and everyday essentials, and over 400 colleagues joining the business.

Opening day celebrations included entertainment, giveaways, and activations designed to create a memorable shopping journey for customers experiencing Primark for the first time in the country. A second Qatar store will follow in Villaggio Mall early next blade-->

Eoin Tonge, Primark CEO, said:“It's been a significant first year for Primark in the region, and we've been excited by the response from customers as we've grown our presence. Today's opening in Qatar builds on that momentum and marks the milestone of our 21st market globally. Together with Alshaya Group, we're continuing to bring Primark to new places and new customers, with a second store in Qatar to follow early next year.”

John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group, added: "As we continue our partnership with Primark to bring the much-loved brand to the region, we are really proud to open our sixth store in our fourth country in the region – in just a year. The response to the first Qatar store has been amazing - thank you to all our customers who joined us at the opening, and to our partners at Al Futtaim, as we continue our exciting journey with Primark.”

Commenting on the grand opening, Mohamed ElSharkawy, associate director – Malls Leasing at Doha Festival City, said:“As a key retail partner of Al-Futtaim, Alshaya Group plays an important role in strengthening our retail offering, and we are pleased to welcome Primark to Doha Festival City. Primark's arrival reflects our position as Qatar's leading retail, lifestyle and leisure destination, bringing together global brands, exceptional experiences and a vibrant community offering. We continue to shape the country's retail landscape by setting high standards in guest experience, curating a distinctive retail mix and creating a destination where shopping, leisure and community engagement come together. Our focus remains on delivering lasting value for our guests and partners while driving the continued evolution of retail in blade-->

Looking ahead, Primark's expansion across the GCC is set to continue with a second store in Kuwait opening at Aventura Mall early next year, and the brands first-ever store in KSA opening in March 2027, further strengthening the brand's presence across existing markets and bringing Primark to even more communities throughout the region.

Primark Alshaya Group Villaggio Mall