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Awqaf Ministry Concludes Fourth Qur'an Competition

Awqaf Ministry Concludes Fourth Qur'an Competition


Date: 2026-10-21 11:18:48

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs concluded its fourth Qur'an competition, with 544 students from 144 centres participating, including 78 Qataris.

The competition covered five memorisation categories, from five parts to the entire Holy Qur'an.

The ministry awarded prizes to the top 20 teams, ranging from QR20,000 to QR6,250, and QR500 each to 100 outstanding students.

Winning centres will be announced early next week. The initiative promotes Quran memorisation and Islamic values in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Awqaf

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Gulf Times

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