Kyrgyzstan's Tourism Value Added Rises 26.7% In H1 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The gross value added generated by Kyrgyzstan's tourism sector reached 34.1 billion soms ($389.9 million) in January–June 2026, up 26.7% compared with the same period in 2025, according to preliminary estimates released by the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the figures at a government meeting on October 7, the Cabinet's press service reported.

The number of people taking holidays in Kyrgyzstan increased nearly 1.4 times year-on-year to 1.9 million in the first half of 2026, Kasymaliev said.

He instructed the National Investment Agency to step up efforts to attract foreign direct investment and called for measures to attract more foreign tourists, extend their stays in the country, improve tourism services and develop infrastructure.

He also emphasized the importance of tourist safety, preparations for the winter season, road conditions and promoting Kyrgyzstan's winter tourism potential in international markets.

Trend estimates that Kyrgyzstan's tourism sector could generate around 68.2 billion soms ($779.8 million) in gross value added in 2026 if the level recorded in the first half of the year is maintained in the second half. This is a simple annualized estimate based on the preliminary first-half figure, not an official full-year forecast.