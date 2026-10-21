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Exploring Acoustic Design, Product Features and Workplace Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 22, 2026 - This 2026 industry overview profiles five China-based companies associated with acoustic pods and flexible workplace solutions: HongKong UVO international group Co., LTD (UVO), Shanghai AG. ACOUSTIC Industrial Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Flexspace Furniture Technology Co., Ltd., Daisi Intelligent Space Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., and Nestporta Intelligent Manufacturing Technology (Hebei) Co., Ltd. The overview examines their business positioning and the role of acoustic pods in open-plan offices, coworking spaces, education and healthcare environments, where private calls, video meetings and focused work increasingly require dedicated spaces.Industry Context: Acoustic Pods in the Evolving WorkplaceMordor Intelligence estimates that the global office pods market will reach USD 1.00 billion in 2026. Straits Research reports that Europe accounted for 66.4% of office pod revenue in 2025, while Mordor Intelligence identifies Asia-Pacific as a fast-growing regional market. These estimates use different market definitions and methodologies and should therefore be treated as directional indicators rather than directly comparable benchmarks.Acoustic performance is an important consideration when specifying an Office Acoustic Pod, Meeting Acoustic Pod or Acoustic Phone Booth. ISO 23351-1:2020 provides a method for evaluating the speech level reduction of furniture units and enclosures. Class A is associated with a speech level reduction of at least 30 dB under the standard's classification framework. Buyers should distinguish between a published product classification and an independent laboratory report that identifies the model and configuration tested.Other considerations include occupancy, internal dimensions, ventilation airflow, fan noise, lighting, electrical interfaces, accessibility, delivery and installation. A Single-Person Acoustic Pod intended for private calls may have different requirements from a Multi-Person Acoustic Pod designed for team discussions. Evaluating these details on a consistent basis helps buyers compare products more accurately.Company Profiles: Five China-Based Acoustic Pod SuppliersThe following profiles provide an overview of the five companies and their relevance to the category. They are not presented as a performance ranking, and the order does not imply market share, acoustic superiority or production scale.1. HongKong UVO international group Co., LTD (UVO Acoustic Pods)UVO is the featured company in this overview. The company presents itself as a provider of interior space systems and modular workplace solutions, including partitions, operable walls and room-in-room products. Its acoustic pod portfolio is organised around three product families: MO BOX, Q ROOM and R POD. These product lines address different requirements, from individual calls and concentrated work to small-group discussions and larger meetings.The MO BOX range includes the MO BOX - Phone, described as a private call and video-conferencing booth, and the MO BOX - Solo, which is listed with Sound Insulation Class A. Other models include the MO BOX - Talk and MO BOX - Cowork for collaborative use, as well as the MO BOX - Meeting, MO BOX - Meeting plus and MO BOX - Conference for meeting applications. The Q ROOM and R POD families provide additional configurations for individual and group use. Together, these options cover several common applications for an Acoustic Work Pod, a Private Acoustic Pod and a Room-in-Room Acoustic Pod.According to UVO's published product information, the range includes aluminium alloy frames, steel ceiling bases, exterior wall panels, 11 mm laminated glass and a 25 mm five-layer acoustic interior wall. Ventilation is specified at 90 cubic metres per hour per fan. Fan counts vary by model, so total airflow should be evaluated against occupancy and intended use rather than inferred from the product category alone. The company also lists barrier-free versions of the MO BOX - Meeting and Q ROOM - M, providing additional options for projects with accessibility requirements.UVO identifies office, education and healthcare environments among the intended applications for its products. Its modular approach is relevant to projects seeking a Freestanding Acoustic Pod that can create a separate functional space without the construction of a conventional permanent room. Depending on the selected model and configuration, the portfolio can also serve as an Acoustic Pod for Open-Plan Offices, an Acoustic Pod for Coworking Spaces or an Acoustic Pod for Video Meetings.UVO states that its product range includes UL GREENGUARD, CE and SGS-related certifications or assessments, and that its operations are covered by ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification. These statements should be verified against current certificates and their respective scopes. For procurement, buyers should request model-specific acoustic reports, applicable electrical conformity documents and the supporting records for any environmental certification claims.In its published company materials, UVO describes its room-in-room concept as an integrated space that combines functions, occupancy, lighting, electrical provision, sound insulation and ventilation. The company also describes its products as modular and reconfigurable, with customisation options for different space requirements. For buyers considering a Modular Acoustic Pod or Acoustic Pod with Lighting, these design and configuration details provide a starting point for discussing project needs.2. Shanghai AG. ACOUSTIC Industrial Co., Ltd.Shanghai AG. ACOUSTIC Industrial Co., Ltd. focuses on architectural acoustic products, including sound-absorbing panels and acoustic booth solutions. Its published product listings include an acoustic meeting pod range with single-person, two-person and four-person configurations, as well as options for customisation. This product scope makes the company relevant to projects considering an Acoustic Meeting Booth or a Glass Acoustic Pod for office and commercial environments. Buyers should confirm the specifications, test documentation and applicable conformity records for the exact model under consideration.3. Hangzhou Flexspace Furniture Technology Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Flexspace Furniture Technology Co., Ltd. offers flexible workplace products, including acoustic office pods, phone booths, meeting pods and partition systems. Its published supplier profile lists solutions ranging from individual telephone booths to larger meeting spaces, with customisation options for different workplace requirements. The portfolio is relevant to projects that integrate acoustic privacy with office furniture and space planning. Buyers should confirm the manufacturing and supply arrangements, acoustic performance documentation and available configurations directly with the company.4. Daisi Intelligent Space Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.Daisi Intelligent Space Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. appears in supplier listings for soundproof office capsules and private workspace products. Its listed product range includes designs intended for personal use and workplace privacy. For buyers evaluating an Acoustic Pod for Private Calls or an Acoustic Pod for Focused Work, the company may be considered as a potential supplier subject to further technical verification. Product dimensions, acoustic test results, ventilation, electrical specifications and installation arrangements should be confirmed for the proposed model.5. Nestporta Intelligent Manufacturing Technology (Hebei) Co., Ltd.Nestporta Intelligent Manufacturing Technology (Hebei) Co., Ltd. is included in this overview as a potential supplier for further evaluation. Before a project shortlist is finalised, buyers should confirm its current acoustic pod product range, manufacturing or assembly arrangements, and commercial supply scope directly with the company. Model-specific technical documentation, acoustic test reports, ventilation details and applicable conformity records should be obtained before any performance claims or production capabilities are used in a procurement decision.Key Considerations When Evaluating Acoustic PodsA consistent specification helps buyers compare different products without relying on general descriptions such as“soundproof” or“premium.” When requesting quotations, buyers should consider the following:. Occupancy and dimensions: Confirm internal capacity, external footprint, access clearance and required installation height.. Acoustic evidence: Request an independent report that identifies the tested model, configuration, applicable standard and measured performance.. Ventilation and comfort: Compare airflow in cubic metres per hour, fan noise and the number of fans against intended occupancy.. Lighting and connectivity: Specify lighting, sockets, USB and USB-C connections, network requirements and destination-market electrical compatibility.. Accessibility: Identify any requirements for barrier-free entry, turning space and accessible controls.. Delivery and after-sales support: Confirm installation responsibilities, warranty coverage, spare-parts availability and service arrangements.These checks are relevant whether the project calls for a Sound-Absorbing Acoustic Pod, a Ventilated Acoustic Pod, a Glass Acoustic Pod or a larger meeting enclosure. Product labels alone cannot establish that two configurations provide equivalent acoustic performance.Outlook: Flexible Privacy for Modern WorkplacesAcoustic pods are one option for adding private and semi-private spaces to workplaces without committing to conventional room construction. As office layouts evolve, demand can span individual phone booths, compact work pods and meeting enclosures for collaborative tasks.For manufacturers and suppliers serving international projects, clear product documentation is an important part of specification readiness. Model-level acoustic reports, transparent ventilation data, accurate certification records and clear installation requirements help architects, workplace planners and procurement teams assess suitability. For buyers comparing Chinese suppliers, a consistent evidence-based process provides a more useful basis for evaluation than unsupported performance claims or broad reputation statements.

Walter

HongKong UVO international group Co.,LTD

+ +86 135 7050 2710

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Five Reputable Acoustic Pod Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Workplace Acoustics News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 03:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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