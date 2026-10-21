Barabanki Court Sentences Two To 10 Years Jail For Drug Trafficking

Two Sentenced in Barabanki Drug Case

A court in Barabanki has sentenced two drug traffickers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2017 case involving the seizure of 340 grams of heroin and 160 grams of ganja, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Barabanki, delivered the sentence on Monday (October 19), according to an NCB press release issued on Wednesday.

The convicted persons have been identified as Shakeel and Rampyari, both residents of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.

The case dates back to May 27, 2017, when the NCB's Lucknow Zonal Unit seized 340 grams of heroin and 160 grams of ganja from black bags at Barabanki Railway Station.

According to the NCB, the two accused were travelling on the Avadh Assam Express and were getting off the train at Barabanki when the contraband was recovered from their possession.

The investigation revealed that the drugs had been transported from Dimapur in Nagaland to Barabanki, the release stated.

The NCB said the prosecution sought strict punishment, highlighting the seriousness of drug trafficking and its harmful impact on society. After examining the evidence, the court found both accused guilty and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Similar Conviction in Bihar

Earlier, on September 12, in a separate incident, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Patna Zonal Unit also secured the conviction of two persons involved in a drug trafficking network in connection with the seizure of 5.250 kg of opium in Bihar.

The accused, Pramod Prasad and Bikesh Kumar Gupta alias Bikash Kumar Gupta, were convicted under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, according to the NCB. (ANI)

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