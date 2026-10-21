Bastar Dussehra: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Coming Under Chariot Wheels

One person died, and another sustained injuries after coming under the wheels of the 'Vijayrath' during a procession for the Bastar Dussehra celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, an official said.

According to SP Shalabh Sinha, the incident occurred while the chariot was being pulled during the procession. One of the individuals engaged in pulling the chariot came under its wheels and died on the spot, while another person sustained a leg injury. Providing details of the incident, SP said,“While the 'Vijayrath' was being pulled during the procession, one of the individuals pulling it came under its wheels. He died on the spot. Another person sustained an injury to his leg; he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. It is reported that he is out of danger.” The injured person was rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention and is currently undergoing treatment. According to the SP, the injured person is reported to be out of danger.

Police Appeal for Caution

Following the incident, the SP urged people attending the 'Rath Yatra' to maintain a safe distance from the chariot to prevent such accidents. He also appealed to those pulling the chariot to exercise caution and ensure that it is moved safely during the procession.

The Bheetar Raini Ritual

A huge number of devotees participate in pulling the eight-wheeled Vijayrath (chariot) during the Bheetar Raini ritual of Bastar Dussehra in Jagdalpur. Carrying the chhatra of Goddess Danteshwari, the chariot completes a circumambulation of Maa Mawali Temple before being symbolically "stolen" by members of a tribal community to the Kumhadakot forest as part of the ritual. (ANI)

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