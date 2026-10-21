Tamil Nadu Govt On High Alert Ahead Of Monsoon, CM Issues Directives

Tamil Nadu Minister Sengottaiyan stated that the Chief Minister has issued comprehensive directives to all state government departments regarding precautionary and relief measures to be carried out ahead of the rainy season. Speaking to reporters here Wednesday on monsoon preparedness, the Minister emphasised the administration's readiness to mitigate weather-related challenges and praised the government's proactive governance.

"The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has instructed all departments about the work to be done during the rainy season. No one can defeat nature. But the Chief Minister is the leader who can protect the people from nature. The country will be prosperous because of him," Sengottaiyan said.

State Machinery on High Alert

The entire state machinery across various departments-including Revenue and Disaster Management, Municipal Administration, Public Works, and Health-has been placed on high alert to handle heavy downpours, resolve waterlogging, and carry out swift relief operations to ensure minimal disruption to public life.

Specific Directives and Local-Level Preparations

Officials noted that special focus is being directed toward vulnerable and low-lying areas across districts. Local bodies and civic authorities have been directed to preposition heavy-duty dewatering pumps, keep inflatable boats ready for emergency rescue operations, and maintain designated relief centres stocked with food, safe drinking water, generators, and round-the-clock medical supplies.

District Collectors have also been instructed to activate 24x7 emergency operation centres and continuously monitor reservoir storage levels. Desilting of storm-water drains and the clearing of choked canals are being supervised closely to ensure unhindered rainwater discharge during intense spells.

Disaster Response and Public Advisory

In addition, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been placed on standby in coastal and flood-prone zones to address any untoward situations. The administration has also urged citizens to adhere to safety advisories issued by meteorological authorities and utilise emergency helpline numbers during severe weather, affirming that inter-departmental synergy will safeguard lives throughout the monsoon period.

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