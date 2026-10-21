Delhi: Woman Dies In Carnival Ride Fall, Family Demands Justice

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The sister of a 27-year-old woman who died after falling from a carnival ride at Delhi's Vikaspuri area has demanded justice, alleging that no action has been taken and the fair continues to operate despite the fatal incident.

Pooja, sister of the deceased Gudiya, said the incident occurred around 1 am and alleged that the celebrations continued even after her sister's death. "The incident occurred at 1 o'clock. We took her to the hospital, where two police officers arrived. No action has been taken yet. The fair is still ongoing. Garba is still going on. My sister died, and Garba is still going on. No one is paying attention. We are demanding justice," Pooja told ANI.

Gudiya succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Another person, identified as 35-year-old Ravi, was also injured in the incident and remains under medical care.

Eyewitness Account of the Tragedy

Recalling the accident, Gudiya's brother-in-law, Sonu, said the family had visited the fair together, and several people were on the ride when its gate suddenly opened. "Our whole family had gone to see the fair. We all wanted to go on a ride. Around 12 or 13 of us got on the same ride. Gudiya was standing near the gate. Suddenly, the gate opened from the outside, and she was thrown out," Sonu said.

Describing the severity of Gudiya's injuries, he said her abdomen was severely injured, she sustained multiple injuries to her head, and a bone was broken. He added that doctors had told the family that her chest was filled with blood.

Sonu further alleged that the family faced difficulties in obtaining the body and were informed it would be handed over the following day. "We asked them to hand over the body today, but they refused and said we would get it tomorrow (today). They said the time was over and that it could not be done after 3 pm," he said. He added that police personnel had informed the family that the accused had been arrested. "Let justice be served first. We'll see after that," Sonu said.

Police Launch Investigation

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 1:36 AM on October 20 at the Dussehra Ground in F Block, Vikaspuri, where a carnival ride known as a 'Mixer' had been installed. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the ride's security gate broke, causing two people to fall and sustain injuries. The victims were initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital before being shifted to RML Hospital for further treatment.

Following Gudiya's death, Delhi Police invoked Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the role of all those responsible for the incident was being examined and that further investigation was underway.

Gudiya, who hailed from Bihar, was living with her sister and brother-in-law in Uttam Nagar and worked as a domestic worker in Delhi. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)