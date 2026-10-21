GMDC Presents Rs 223.54 Crore Dividend Cheque To Gujarat CM Patel

A dividend cheque of Rs 223.54 crore for the financial year 2025-26 from Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) was presented to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, as per the release.

About Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Established in 1963, GMDC, a state government undertaking, makes a significant contribution to the industrial and economic development of the state through the scientific, efficient and sustainable development of mineral resources. GMDC is primarily engaged in the mining and sale of minerals, including lignite, bauxite, limestone, fluorspar and silica sand.

Expansion for Energy Security and Diversification

GMDC has secured three coal blocks in Odisha, namely Baitarani West, Burapahar and Kudanali-Lubri, strengthening its role in ensuring Gujarat's long-term energy security, the release said.

GMDC is also active in the renewable energy sector and is focusing on development opportunities in rare earth elements, copper and other strategic minerals.

The cheque representing the state government's share of GMDC's dividend was presented to the Chief Minister by Chief Secretary MK Das. On the occasion, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and GMDC Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, GMDC Managing Director Ajay Bhadu, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, and Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey were present. (ANI)

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