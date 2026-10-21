Jailer 2 Box Office Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 580 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its impressive theatrical run during its first week, crossing the Rs 580 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. However, the action sequel witnessed a noticeable decline in domestic earnings on its seventh day, Wednesday, October 21. The film collected Rs 28.15 crore in India on Day 7, compared with Rs 46.80 crore on the previous day.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

The film's seventh-day performance marked a drop of approximately 39.9% compared with Tuesday's collection. Despite the midweek decline, the Rajinikanth-starrer maintained a strong overall position at the box office, supported by its impressive opening-week numbers.

Jailer 2 accumulated a worldwide gross collection of Rs 582.45 crore by the end of its seventh day. Its reported India net collection also crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone during the first week. These figures underline the film's commercial performance across domestic and international markets.

Jailer 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened strongly on Thursday, October 15, with an India net collection of Rs 59.70 crore. It earned Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 before witnessing a rise over the weekend.

Sunday brought in Rs 55.85 crore, while Monday's collection stood at Rs 42.35 crore. On Tuesday, the film recorded Rs 46.80 crore before its earnings declined on Wednesday.

What Lies Ahead For Jailer 2?

With its first week behind it, the film's performance over the coming weekend will be important in determining how well it sustains its theatrical run. The action sequel features Rajinikanth alongside a prominent ensemble cast and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Its continued box office momentum will depend on audience turnout and weekend trends.