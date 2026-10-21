Minister Of Municipality Meets Chinese Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Municipality, Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Wednesday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the State of Qatar Cao Xiaolin meeting dealt with the two countries' relations in the spheres of mutual interest.
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