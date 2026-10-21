QSCCB Organizes Workshop To Promote Self-Confidence And Self-Esteem

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind (QSCCB), of the Ministry of Culture, staged a human development workshop to strengthen self-confidence and self-esteem, present practical methods for developing personal character, and help participants withstand life and career challenges.

Presenting the workshop, trainer Jawahir Al Rumaihi addressed self-confidence as an individual's belief in their capabilities and potential to achieve goals and navigate difficulties. She highlighted the importance of self-awareness, personal values, and accepting one's available potential.

The gathering further discussed the significance of self-confidence in enhancing mental health, human performance, and success, as well as mitigating the impact of psychological stress. It also examined the role of self-confidence and self-esteem in building positive social relationships founded on effective communication and mutual respect.

Al Rumaihi outlined the foremost challenges that may impair an individual's self-confidence, including fear of failure, excessive self-criticism, comparison with others, and previous negative experiences. She underscored the importance of recognizing these challenges and making every effort to overcome them through positive approaches.

The workshop delved into the substantive role of religious foundations, including the Holy Quran and Prophetic Sunnah, alongside psychological expertise, in strengthening self-confidence, fostering self-esteem, and supporting mental health and positive human behavior.

The trainer also outlined practical strategies, including recognizing strengths and areas for improvement, self-acceptance, countering negative thoughts, setting realistic goals, and reinforcing a balanced self-image through positive affirmations.

The workshop underscored the substantial role of self-confidence in enhancing professional performance, productivity, leadership and communication skills, and career advancement. These skills are as valuable to personal development as they are to professional growth, helping solidify the foundations for success in both areas.

The event also reflected QSCCB's unremitting commitment to putting into practice cultural, awareness-raising, and developmental programs that bolster members' personal and social skills, augment their capabilities, and foster substantive, active engagement in society.

Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind