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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Sierra Leone Ambassador

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Sierra Leone Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-21 11:13:37

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the State of Qatar Ahmed Tejan Fadlu-Deen, on the occasion of the conclusion of his tenure.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended his thanks to the Ambassador for his supportive efforts in strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him all the best in his future endeavors.

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Gulf Times

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