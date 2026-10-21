Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Sierra Leone Ambassador

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended his thanks to the Ambassador for his supportive efforts in strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him all the best in his future endeavors.

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