Awqaf Delegation Reviews Arabic Language Teaching Experiences In Saudi Arabia
The visit aimed to review curricula, teaching methods and modern educational technologies to help improve the centre's educational programmes.
The delegation visited the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, the Arabic Language Teaching Institute at Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, and the College of Language Sciences at King Saud University.Awqaf King Saud University
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