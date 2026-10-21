Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Awqaf Delegation Reviews Arabic Language Teaching Experiences In Saudi Arabia

Awqaf Delegation Reviews Arabic Language Teaching Experiences In Saudi Arabia


Date: 2026-10-21 11:13:37

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from the Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid al-Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs visited Saudi Arabia to explore the experiences of several Saudi institutes and universities in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

The visit aimed to review curricula, teaching methods and modern educational technologies to help improve the centre's educational programmes.

The delegation visited the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, the Arabic Language Teaching Institute at Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, and the College of Language Sciences at King Saud University.

Awqaf King Saud University

MENAFN21102026000067011011ID1111847353


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search