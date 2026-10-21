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Doctify Marks Six Years In The UAE With New UAE Hospital Rankings As Gulf Expansion Accelerates Arabian Post

Doctify Marks Six Years In The UAE With New UAE Hospital Rankings As Gulf Expansion Accelerates Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-21 11:09:49

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Healthcare reviews platform publishes first annual ranking of hospitals across the UAE as AI-driven patient search reshapes how people find care across the Gulf

Doctify, the verified healthcare reviews and booking platform used by over ten million people each year, has published its first annual ranking of the top hospitals across the UAE as it marks six years of operations in the region.

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The Arabian Post

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