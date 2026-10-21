Can Smartphone Makers Deliver Useful AI Without Draining Battery Life? Arabian Post

Artificial intelligence is becoming a bigger part of the smartphone experience, powering features such as real-time translation, photo editing, voice assistants, and text summarisation. Similar digital experiences, including those offered through platforms like

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