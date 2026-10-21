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Can Smartphone Makers Deliver Useful AI Without Draining Battery Life? Arabian Post

Can Smartphone Makers Deliver Useful AI Without Draining Battery Life? Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-21 11:09:48

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Artificial intelligence is becoming a bigger part of the smartphone experience, powering features such as real-time translation, photo editing, voice assistants, and text summarisation. Similar digital experiences, including those offered through platforms like GameZone casino

Manufacturers are exploring specialised processors, smaller AI models, and hybrid processing systems to make AI features more efficient while managing power consumption, heat, and hardware demands.

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The Arabian Post

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