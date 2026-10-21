Can Smartphone Makers Deliver Useful AI Without Draining Battery Life? Arabian Post
Manufacturers are exploring specialised processors, smaller AI models, and hybrid processing systems to make AI features more efficient while managing power consumption, heat, and hardware demands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment