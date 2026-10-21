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The Cost Of Waiting On EB-5 Is About To Get Higher Arabian Post

The Cost Of Waiting On EB-5 Is About To Get Higher Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-21 11:09:48

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

For investors considering U.S. permanent residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, the final months of 2026 could prove significantly more expensive for those who delay.

The program currently requires a minimum qualifying investment of $800,000, but two separate cost increases are now approaching.

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The Arabian Post

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