The Cost Of Waiting On EB-5 Is About To Get Higher Arabian Post
For investors considering U.S. permanent residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, the final months of 2026 could prove significantly more expensive for those who delay.
The program currently requires a minimum qualifying investment of $800,000, but two separate cost increases are now approaching.
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